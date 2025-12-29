OKLAHOMA CITY — After leading the Philadelphia 76ers with 23 points on 8-for-10 shooting in the first half, All-Star Tyrese Maxey scored five points on 2-for-8 attempts in the second half of the Oklahoma City Thunder's 129-104 win on Sunday. Holmgren turned in one of his better performances of the season, finishing with 29 points on 12-for-17 shooting, including a pair of threes, nine rebounds, and four blocks against the 76ers.

However, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed the drastic change in his team's defense, focusing on Maxey's approach as his team clung to a two-point lead (64-62) heading into the second half of Sunday's 25-point win.

“First of all, he's a really good player. So, sometimes really good players have their way, and that was the case in the first half,” Daigneault said. “But I think it was the pressure and the help. And even then, he made a left-handed layup toward the end there that was a joke — that was a hell of a shot. The really good players are going to do that.

“But the thing that prevents the big nights is taking away the easier stuff, and we didn't do a great job of that in the first half. We did a much better job in the second half.”

Tyrese Maxey's 28 points led seven 76ers players in double figures, including Quentin Grimes (13 points), who led the bench production, and Paul George, who scored a dozen points on 4-of-11 attempts. The 76ers finished with a whopping 23 turnovers, as Oklahoma City's defense clamped down extensively in the second half.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 27 points on 10-for-13 attempts, five assists, and two steals in the win. Aaron Wiggins' 15 points led the second unit's scoring, alongside Ajay Mitchell (13 points), who returned from concussion protocol. Jalen Williams added 14 points, six assists, and two steals.

Chet Holmgren on how Thunder flipped a switch vs. 76ers

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren addressed his team's defense in the second half of Sunday's blowout win against the 76ers. In a bounce-back performance following the Thunder's two consecutive losses to the Spurs, the defending champions returned to the win column.

After the win, Holmgren discussed the contrast in the Thunder's defense between the first and second halves during his postgame media availability.

“I think being able to get our stuff into the game — they were playing with a lot of pace in the first half — we weren't able to contain that very well, and we did a better job of that in the second half,” Holmgren said. “That allowed us to play our half-court defense, which, no matter what team you are, your half-court defense is going to be better than your transition defense. So, we just had to pick that up, and then, that followed.”

Chet Holmgren explains the difference between the Thunder’s defensive approach in the first half compared to the second pic.twitter.com/YOtCIpRNar — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) December 28, 2025

The Thunder will host the Hawks on the second night of a back-to-back at the Paycom Center on Tuesday.