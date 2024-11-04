The Philadelphia 76ers will begin their first West Coast trip of the 2024-25 season with a Monday matchup against the Phoenix Suns. The Sixers have not had a good time to start their season but reinforcements may be on the way. Ahead of this matchup at Footprint Center, there is a big question to be answered: is Paul George playing tonight vs. the Suns?

Is Paul George playing for 76ers vs. Suns?

George is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report with a left knee bone bruise. The new 76ers star is back to being a full participant in practice and is looking to make his team (and season) debut after injuring his knee in the preseason. Barring any setbacks, he will play his first regular-season game with his new team, trying to uplift the squad from a brutal start.

The 76ers are just 1-4 to start the season, posting one of the worst offenses in the league. Tyrese Maxey has started to show signs of progress as the top option but the team around him is devoid of shot creation. Philly's defense has been problematic all around. George will still be working to get his conditioning back to start the season but his ability to score, space the floor and defend will give Philly a much better shot at simply being competitive, let alone collecting a win.

“I mean, it has been completely frustrating just from wanting to finally get started with these guys and using these early games to build and find chemistry and just getting on the same page and getting up to a good start,” George said on Friday. “But since I've been out, I've still been engaged, still staying locked in with the guys, helping from the sideline, whether it's in games, practices, and then now being able to be a full participant in practice.”

Joel Embiid (left knee injury management) and Justin Edwards (G League — Two-Way) are out for the Sixers. For the Suns, Bradley Beal (right elbow sprain) is listed as questionable and their two-way guys — Ty Ty Washington Jr., Collin Gillespie and Jalen Bridges — are listed as out.

Paul George is looking to make his 76ers debut tonight against the Suns. This story will be updated when his official status for the game is made available.