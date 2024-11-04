Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George is expected to make his 2024-25 season debut on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

George hyperextended his left knee in a preseason win over the Atlanta Hawks on October 14, suffering a bone bruise but avoiding structural damage. The veteran star has been working his way back, recently participating in scrimmages during team practices. Barring any setbacks, Charania notes, George will spring into regular-season action for the first time since joining the Sixers this past offseason. He played just two games in the preseason, including the one in which he got injured in the second quarter.

“I had a really good two days of finally being on-court and practicing and running hard and being in live action,” George said on Friday, explaining that working on his conditioning was the last step before making his return to the court. “The knee up to this point feels really good.”

The 76ers are 1-4 to start the 2024-25 season, most recently losing to the Memphis Grizzlies at home. Their offense has been among the very worst in the NBA due in large part to a lack of shooting and playmaking, which PG-8 will help provide. He will greatly help Tyrese Maxey, who has faced a lot of pressure as the top option without any other reliable scorers.

The 76ers face George's former team, the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday and then play the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday to wrap up their road trip. Their next home game is Sunday, October 10 against the Charlotte Hornets.

Joel Embiid will remain out as he continues to manage a left knee condition, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, and George will be listed as questionable on the injury report. His return will greatly help the Sixers as they look to get their season back on track.