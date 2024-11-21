The leaked contents of a Philadelphia 76ers' team meeting provided a backdrop for the brutal start they’ve had to the 2024-25 season. Joel Embiid getting called out by Tyrese Maxey for being late and the general discontent of the team made for a huge story.

Embiid was not at all happy that the contents of the meeting were leaked and explained that his being called out for tardiness lasted around 30 seconds, per Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to Mizell, Embiid said “whoever leaked that is a real piece of [expletive]. We talked about a lot of things [during the meeting]. I don’t want to get into the details, but that whole thing [with Maxey] probably took 30 seconds. But then again, it’s Joel Embiid, so we’ve got to make everything blown out of proportion. It’s whatever. I’ll take it all. I’m the reason for everything, so I’ll take the blame for everything.”

Joel Embiid blasts leak of 76ers team meeting

Embiid added that his being late only happened a few times when he wasn’t slated to play but also said that he likes it when people close to him hold him accountable. “So I need to be better. I need to be perfect. I need to be on point, which I’m going to do. Which I’ve always done,” he said, per the Inquirer.

Lou Williams came out and said that, after talking with some players, he believed the contentious nature of the meeting was blown out of proportion. From what he learned, the meeting was brutally honest in nature, with players and coaches telling each other what each needs to do better, but not necessarily a loud, angry discussion.

Following the release of the exposé, Embiid performed like himself for the first time this season in the debut of the Sixers' Big 3. He tallied 35 points and 11 rebounds and, even though he wasn’t the most mobile his ever been, anchored the team's defense, helping Philly outscore Memphis in his 35 minutes. It’s a great sign for a team with the worst record in the NBA.

Paul George suffered his second left knee hypertension in less than 40 days, which may sidelined him for another stretch of time. With Maxey working his way back and Embiid seemingly up to full speed, the 76ers must start winning games.