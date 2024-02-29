Philadelphia 76ers center and reigning league MVP Joel Embiid has not played since January 30 after undergoing left meniscus surgery. Originally said to be re-evaluated in four weeks, Embiid's timetable for his possible return has been up in the air to this point.
Amid all the speculation about when he could return, Embiid spoke with reporters on Thursday, claiming that he is going to do everything he can to get back out on the court with his teammates.
“That's the plan,” Embiid firmly stated when asked if he was going to come back this season, via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Obviously, everything has to go right, as far as getting healthy and being as close as I am supposed to be. But yeah, that's the plan.”
When asked about the timeline for his potential recovery, Embiid made it clear that there is still no timeline for his potential return to the court and that everything depends on how his body reacts to treatment.
“It all depends on how I feel,” Embiid continued. “If it feels great, then that's good. if it doesn't feel like it's right, then gotta keep going.”
Injuries have limited Embiid's ability to remain on the floor for the 76ers through the years. Last season, he missed 16 games, and the All-Star big man also missed 14 games during the 2021-22 season. Prior to his final game before surgery this year, Embiid had missed 12 total games due to various ailments.
When healthy, Embiid has proven to be arguably the greatest scorer in the NBA today. In a total of 34 games this season, the 76ers big man has averaged 35.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor. For the Sixers, Embiid's presence alongside first-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey is extremely important. While the goal in Philadelphia is to win a championship, the soon-to-be 30-year-old is going to have to be on the court for this dream to possibly become their reality.
This is why Embiid is not giving up on returning ahead of the playoffs.
“I love playing basketball. I want to be on the floor as much as possible… If I feel good, I'm playing.”