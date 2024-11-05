With the Philadelphia 76ers finding themselves at 1-5 overall to begin the 2024-25 season, it is clear that this organization needs Joel Embiid back on the court. Unfortunately, Embiid has not played at all to begin the new season due to ongoing knee issues he has been dealing with since last season when he had surgery to repair a torn meniscus. The good news is that Embiid is nearing a return and has been ramping up his activities in practice behind the scenes to be ready for his season debut.

In fact, Embiid could return as early as Wednesday, November 6 against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. However, Embiid's status is still a major question mark, not because of his injury but because the league is investigating an altercation that took place between the former MVP and a reporter in Philadelphia's locker room after a recent loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, one that could possibly lead to a suspension.

Joel Embiid's altercation with reporter

Marcus Hayes, a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, had recently written a story that mentioned Embiid's young son, who is named after the center's deceased brother. While the story was not written with the idea of taunting Embiid with the death of his brother, it was perceived as Embiid was letting his son and brother down because of his absences throughout his career. Embiid obviously took exception to this story and confronted the reporter in the locker room, shoving him before the team's security stepped in.

Word from the locker room is that Embiid threatened the reporter, telling him that bringing up his dead brother or son again would lead to consequences.

The 76ers star recently spoke about the story written that referenced his brother and family before the incident occurred, simply stating he's done way too much for the city of Philadelphia to be treated like this.

“When I see people saying, ‘He doesn't want to play,’ I've done way too much. I've done way too much for this city, putting myself at risk for people to be saying that. I do think it’s bulls***,” Embiid said after a 76ers practice on Friday. “Like, that dude, he's not here — Marcus, whatever his name is. I've done way too much for this f***ing city to be treated like this. I've done way, way too f***ing much. Like I said, I wish I was as lucky as other ones but that doesn't mean that I'm not trying and I'm not doing whatever it takes to be out there, which I'm gonna be pretty soon.”

Since this altercation occurred, the NBA has begun investigating the matter, league sources confirmed to ClutchPoints. Based on the league's findings, Embiid could possibly face discipline in the form of a small suspension for making contact with a member of the media. As a result, his status for Wednesday and possibly being ready to play is up in the air due to the NBA's investigation.

Recently, Tim McMahon and Tim Bontemps of ESPN both stated on The Hoop Collective podcast that they believe Embiid will be suspended for his altercation in the locker room with a media member. McMahon went as far as to say that Embiid would be suspended by the league because of the “precedence it sets.” At the same time, nobody is condoning what was said in the story that Philadelphia's star took exception to, as family and the death of a family member shouldn't be brought up in the context it was.

In regards to Embiid's return to the court, he has ramped up his activities in recent days and has returned to five-on-five action. How he performs at practice in Los Angeles on Tuesday will certainly play a role in the big man's availability for Wednesday night.

No formal announcement has come from the league regarding Embiid and possible discipline that he may face for his actions. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.