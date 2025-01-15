The Philadelphia 76ers put up a solid effort in their 118-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, trailing by only six heading into the fourth quarter of a game that did not feature Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and several other rotation players. Unfortunately, they couldn’t hold on for the win and now have to bounce right back into action against the New York Knicks.

Even more unfortunately for Philly, Embiid remains out due to a left foot sprain. However, Maxey (left hand sprain) and George (right ankle soreness) are both listed as questionable on the NBA injury report. After only nine players were available to play against the Thunder, with each logging over 15 minutes, the 76ers will need them in action if they want to steal a win from the Knicks.

Joel Embiid ruled out for 76ers' clash vs. Knicks

After playing through the foot sprain for four games, Embiid will now miss his sixth straight game. Still, the team insists the injury is a day-to-day matter. George had played in 16 of the 76ers' previous 18 games before sitting out the loss to the Thunder. Maxey had played in each of the last 24 games.

At 15-23, there is very little room for error for the rest of Philadelphia's season. Even after the 76ers complete this tough back-to-back, they'll follow it up with a road trip against three playoff teams (the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Dever Nuggets) and come back home to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Things are getting very, very dicey and the injuries piling up is a major reason why.

Caleb Martin (right groin soreness) Andre Drummond (left toe sprain), Kyle Lowry (right hip sprain), Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) and KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) remain sidelined for the 76ers.

The 76ers' opponents are not without a few injuries to monitor. Jalen Brunson is listed as probable with right shoulder soreness while Karl-Anthony Towns (sprained right thumb) and Jericho Sims (lower back spasms) are both listed as questionable for the Knicks. Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery) remains out.