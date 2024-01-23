Victor Wembanyama got more than he could handle against Joel Embiid and the 76ers.

Even though the San Antonio Spurs got rocked for 70 points by Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, rookie Victor Wembanyama was not one to back down from the challenge brought to the game by the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player. In fact, Wembanyama did not want to be on the bench especially when Embiid was out there on the hardcourt (via

Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

Asked asked about Pop saying that he wanted to be on the court whenever Embiid was out there, Wemby said it's, “Because I want to have that role defensively and I think it's also the best way to help my team.”

Whatever defense Wembanyama and the Spurs threw at Embiid, the 76ers center shrugged it off and scored nearly at will, as he ended up with a franchise record in single-game scoring output after going24-for-41 from the field and 21-for-23 from the foul line. Not even the length of Wembanyama made a difference in the Spurs' futile attempt to slow down Embiid, but at the very least, the first-year center learned quite a lesson from the punishment the 76ers star laid upon San Antonio. It was a tough lesson, but perhaps a necessary one if he is to become a much better player in the league.

Wembanyama had a productive outing himself in the 133-123 road loss to the 76ers. He finished the game with 33 points on 10-for-19 shooting from the floor and 11-for-12 from the free-throw line. Of course, even that stat line pales in comparison to Embiid's huge night.