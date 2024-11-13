Not many rookies, especially those drafted outside the lottery, are able to become instant contributors to their teams. Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain, who was drafted 16th overall, has proven to be the rare neophyte who can help Philly right away.

McCain is averaging 11.5 points per game with a 58.5 true shooting percentage and has crossed the 20-point mark in each of his last two games, which were respectively his ninth and 10th at the NBA level. He led the Sixers to an overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets with 27 points on 10-18 shooting and then scored 23 points on 7-16 shooting in a loss to the New York Knicks.

Over the last five seasons, only four other rookies notched 20 points in consecutive games within their first 10 career games. The 76ers guard is the smallest of the bunch and was drafted way later than the others. The rest of the list features first-overall picks/Rookie of the Year winners Victor Wembanyama and Paolo Banchero, fourth-overall pick/Rookie of the Year winner Scottie Barnes and sixth-overall pick/All-Rookie First Team member Bennedict Mathurin.

Expand Tweet

76ers' Jared McCain notches rare rookie scoring feat

It wasn’t even clear at the outset of the season if the 76ers would turn to their rookie so early in the season. Now, his competitiveness and versatile scoring make him one of the team's most impactful players.

“He's relentless. He's confident. You don't see a lot of these qualities in rookies that come in and are just ready,” Paul George said. “It's impressive. He gives a ton of energy on both ends. He plays extremely hard. He's willing to do dirty work, stick his nose in there. He's trying to keep possessions alive. He's shooting when he's open. He's attacking. I mean, he's doing everything that you can ask.”

Nick Nurse said that McCain “continues to be a real bright spot, [a] threat from three, which we obviously need, [providing] offense creation on his own, which we obviously need. And he competes. He's not afraid out there. He's been playing really well.”

George said that McCain has been “a light” in the 76ers' 2-8 start to the season. As the rookie continues developing and gaining chemistry with Joel Embiid, his season should only get better.