Nothing on the injury report should surprise Philadelphia 76ers fans at this point, but they still might be disappointed to learn that two of the team's star players will be unavailable for the next game. Joel Embiid (foot) and Paul George (groin) are both listed out for Wednesday's home matchup versus the Washington Wizards (6-27), per Josh Grieb of the Liberty Ballers.

It is understandable to exercise caution when it comes to these two athletes, especially when facing the squad with the worst record in the league. However, the Sixers do not have the luxury of taking any opponent for granted. They are 14-20 and have struggled to overcome key absences throughout the 2024-25 campaign. Beating the Wizards without Embiid and George is not a guarantee.

Tyrese Maxey will be in action, though. Shooting efficiency is an issue right now (42.1 percent from field, 34.5 percent from 3-point range), but the All-Star guard still has the ability to erupt at a minute's notice. Fans will trust him to put the 76ers on his back and repel Washington. Nevertheless, continuity is important.

The 76ers may have their back against the wall all seasonlong

Eventually, head coach Nick Nurse will need his big three to share the court together for an extended period of time. Embiid's health status is obviously the most unpredictable to monitor (only 13 games played this season), but George has missed 10 games himself. Team chemistry is definitely on the rise, but setbacks can bring this group back to the drawing board.

Although it is still relatively early in the season, there is a realistic chance the 76ers will be hovering around the NBA Play-In Tournament conversation the rest of the way. The prospect of entering playoff mode well before the actual postseason starts is an unnerving scenario for Philadelphians to ponder.

There is no telling how much Joel Embiid and Paul George will have left in the tank if they are forced to go full throttle during March and April. But as the injuries pile up, it is becoming clear that everything will have to be done the hard way this year.

The shorthanded Sixers square off with the Wizards in Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night, starting at 7 p.m. ET. It will be the second game of a back-to-back for Washington, which could be the extra luck Philly needs. And that is something the entire fan base is clamoring for right now.