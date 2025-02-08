The Philadelphia 76ers' latest game with their three stars could not have gone much worse. They lost to the Detroit Pistons, 125-112, in an embarrassing effort that saw them go down by as many as 34 points despite the absence of Detroit star Cade Cunningham. The most notable clip from this game was an argument between Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre Jr.

As Oubre gave a poor effort hustling back on defense on a fast break in the third quarter, Embiid went into a timeout frustrated with his teammate. He mimicked Oubre's jogging and the two got into a heated argument. The looks on the faces of Tyrese Maxey and Justin Edwards say it all.

Embiid and Oubre ended up hugging it out before play resumed. Arguments between teammates, even heated ones, are not uncommon. However, for such poor effort to even happen is a massive indictment on a team that touts itself as a championship hopeful.

Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr. argue during 76ers' loss to Pistons

Although Embiid had reason to be frustrated with Oubre's abysmal effort on the play, he didn’t show great effort himself for much of the game. He was horrible in every way imaginable in the first half, personifying the shocking lack of energy the 76ers brought to the beginning of the game.

Embiid scored 20 points in the third quarter, getting the Sixers as close as 14 points, but it was too little, too late. For him to come out and play with such low energy and then try to make an example out of Oubre, who has missed only three games all season, was a horrible look. Embiid's many injuries from this season (let alone his career) should inspire him to come out with loads of energy every single game he can get. This contest against the Pistons was the perfect example of what he cannot do.

Hours before the game, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said he believes his team still has championship potential. He reiterated his belief that Embiid is an elite payer who can lead his team to a title. Morey was left completely out to dry, though his primary trade-deadline addition, Quentin Grimes, looked good in his team debut.