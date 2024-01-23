The 76ers star needed to be cooled down after a scorching-hot performance against the Spurs.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid made his case as the best scorer in the NBA on Monday night when he dropped 70 points against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

The 76ers star became just the ninth player in NBA history to have 70 in a game, and just the second player to record at least 65 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a single game, joining Michael Jordan in the rare club.

After such a scorching-hot performance, Embiid's 76ers teammates knew he needed to cool off:

The Sixers had to cool off Joel Embiid after his 70-point night 🥶 (via @sixers)pic.twitter.com/v3KpMpL7AX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 23, 2024

While it's got to be uncomfortable to be doused in cold water immediately after playing an NBA game (especially unexpectedly), getting the ‘cool down' treatment is a postgame badge of honor across the league.

But it didn't happen just once. Embiid's 76ers teammates got him again in the locker room:

Joel Embiid showered with water by his Sixers teammates after scoring a career-high and franchise-record 70 points tonight 🤣pic.twitter.com/5ImpLICU9u — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 23, 2024

Now Embiid now has the first 70/15/5 game in NBA history, but the records don't end there for the 76ers center.

After securing his 69th and 70th points on the night with a driving layup over Keldon Johnson, the reigning MVP set the 76ers franchise record for most points scored in a single game. Considering that scoring legends like Allen Iverson, Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, and Charles Barkley, have suited up for the franchise, this is no mean feat for the 29-year-old Embiid.

During his scoring outburst, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins anointed Embiid as the NBA's best scorer:

“With all due Respect to KD… but Joel Embiid is the best Scorer in the game!!! He has mastered the offensive end and he has ZERO FLAWS offensively. What he’s doing to people on a night to night basis is ridiculous! God Bless America”

Kevin Durant is regarded by many as the best pure scorer in the NBA, able to get a clean shot from nearly anywhere on the court. But Embiid currently leads the NBA in scoring average, while Durant sits in fifth place – five points per game behind Embiid.