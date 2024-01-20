Joel Embiid likes being able to rest for the entirety of the fourth quarter in the 76ers' blowout wins.

Joel Embiid is dominating at such a high level right now that he's actively costing himself playing time. He's more than happy for that to be the case, though. Once again, the Philadelphia 76ers played so well that Embiid was able to rest the entire fourth quarter.

Typically reserved for beatdowns of bad teams, Embiid sat out the fourth quarter in a win over the Orlando Magic. His 28-point performance in the first half uplifted the team before he and Tyrese Maxey finished the job, combining for 68 points and some ludicrous highlights.

Joel Embiid told reporters in Orlando that he likes getting the extra rest from playing in just three quarters.

“I mean, it's good,” Joel Embiid said. “That means I can keep playing these back-to-backs and my body can keep feeling better. I was praying on the bench every single time they scored and I was hoping that they wouldn't score so we kept the lead and I didn't have to go back in. But it's cool. I mean, I think that's what, 10 or 11 [times] so far? So if we can keep that going, that'd be nice.”

The official count of times Embiid hasn’t had to play in the fourth quarter of a blowout win is 11 now. The big man has recorded more points per game (35.1) than minutes played per game (34.1) this season. Keeping his minutes lower than in years past has aided that goal tremendously, though his unreal scoring efficiency on a sky-high volume cannot be overlooked.

After taking care of the Magic on Friday, Joel Embiid and the 76ers will face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Embiid and the Sixers obliterated the Hornets in a previous matchup but they were missing numerous key players, including LaMelo Ball. Having some extra rest will help keep him fresher for the second game of the back-to-back.