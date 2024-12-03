The Philadelphia 76ers recently picked up their fourth win of the young 2024-25 NBA season, knocking off the Detroit Pistons on the road. The game marked a return to the lineup for Paul George, as the star had missed time after re-injuring the same knee that bothered him during preseason.

These days, George splits his time between playing and podcasting for his Podcast P, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, and recently, the All-Star had former 76ers and current Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday on the program.

Holiday recounted some of his memories from playing in Philadelphia, including then-76ers' head coach Doug Collins.

“I think Doug was a competitor and at that time him being MJ’s coach and him having the accolades of coaching and being a player, because he used to talk about that all the time. He has Olympic rings tattooed on him. He used to tell us all the time, ‘Do you know who I coached? I coached MJ, I coached Pippen,'” said Holiday.

Indeed, Collins was the head coach of the Chicago Bulls during the early stages of Michael Jordan's career but was fired before the team's dynastic days began in the 1990s.

Holiday also spoke on the intense emotion with which Collins coached.

“You had some real dudes on this team, you’re not going to be just walking over people and thinking it’s going to be smooth,” said Holiday. “I had meetings with me and Evan, and Doug, and he’d end up crying. There was one time in Chicago, I think we lost to D-Rose and them by like 40 points. He gets on the bus and he’s talking to his son like, ‘I can’t believe they would do this to me, they knew I coached here' and we were like, we’re the ones that got smacked.”

The early 2010s 76ers teams are largely underappreciated squads in recent NBA history. That team was the eighth seed in 2012 and was playing against the Bulls when Derrick Rose went down with his first ACL injury, which then allowed the 76ers to advance to the second round, where they took the Celtics to seven games.

Holiday emerged as an elite defender during his days playing in Philadephia, and although he has since expanded his game tremendously, it seems that the All-Star has some fond, if complicated, memories of playing in the City of Brotherly Love.