The Philadelphia 76ers have been trying to rebound after a very poor start to the 2024-25 season, but they took a major step back on Friday. The 76ers lost to the very short-handed New Orleans Pelicans, 123-115. But if they want to find anything positive about the game, it was the thunderous dunk that Kelly Oubre Jr. threw down over Yves Missi.

There may have been cause for concern from the 76ers though as Kelly Oubre took a hard fall after his dunk over Yves Missi. But there was no word after the game in terms of any potential injury. And after the initial play, Oubre even grinned a bit as he got up from the fall. It appears as if the 76ers avoided a potential catastrophe.

But the 76ers still should be concerned about their play on the court.

Kelly Oubre did his part in terms of trying to get the 76ers the win. He finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, one assist and two steals. He shot 7-of-18 from the field, 2-of-5 from the three-point line and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

This season, Oubre has appeared in 32 games for the 76ers, including 29 starts, at a little over 32 minutes per game. He's been averaging 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 45.9 percent shooting from the field, 28.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 72.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Oubre is in his second season with the 76ers after joining the team during the 2023 offseason when he signed a one-year contract. When he hit free agency this past offseason, Oubre re-signed with the 76ers on a two-year contract worth a little over $16 million. He has the option to re-enter free agency this coming offseason as he has a player option for the 2025-26 season.

The 76ers are currently 15-21 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 6-4 in their last ten games.