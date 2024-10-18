Kevin Garnett knows seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid is entering his ninth NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers. After coming off back-to-back relatively healthy campaigns in 2022-23, playing in 68 and 66 games, respectively, the 2023 MVP's left knee forced him to miss 43 games in 2023-24. Now, the 76ers plan to sit Embiid on second nights of back-to-back sets this upcoming season. It's a plan Hall of Fame forward Kevin Garnett disagrees with and thinks the NBA needs to figure out a way to disallow teams from scheduled benchings.

Alongside fellow 2008 Celtics champion Paul Pierce, Garnett blasted the 76ers' injury management plan for Embiid in 2024-25, per KG Certified.

“The league’s got to get this under control. This is all over the place, real s*** and nobody is saying nothing. Ain’t nobody holding anyone accountable,” Garnett said. “So, not only are they not going to practice, they’re going to sit out? Back-to-backs? So, guess what teams are going to do? Teams now can lock in on you.”

Garnett sees it as an advantage for the underdog teams with a leg up on knowing when Embiid isn't going to play based on Philadelphia's schedule.

“OK, let me see where Philly’s playing. “OK, here, here, and here,” they’re going to go; ‘who is the team that we can have a better chance to beat tonight?' Some nights, they’re going to have Boston and Orlando,” Garnett added. “OK, let's go ahead. You’re going to play Orlando. That’s what’s going to happen.”

Joel Embiid will not play on the second night of back-to-backs

Kevin Garnett believes Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid's solution overshadows a more significant problem among NBA players: their lack of off-season conditioning ahead of the team's training camp and preseason schedule.

“The point is they’re not in shape. Let’s just keep it 100,” Garnett added. “They’re not in shape, and that’s why everybody is getting injured. You see everybody sitting out getting injured. Nobody is in tip top shape.”

Still, Pierce pointed out to Garnett that the call to rest throughout the regular season isn't always on the player. It's often a team's decision.

“At some points, athletes, you have to save us from ourselves, but if I'm telling you, I'm good, then let me go,” Garnett said. “This is my job, too, dog. You pay me to come here and play ball. You tell me that I can't do my job?

“I don’t know, man. I just want to see more grit and push from all the players.”

After suffering a left knee injury in the preseason, Paul George's status for opening night remains uncertain ahead of the 76ers' regular-season opener against the Bucks.