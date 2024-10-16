The 2024-25 NBA season has not even started, and the Philadelphia 76ers are already dealing with injury concerns. With Joel Embiid missing months last season and the team needing another high-level player in their search of a title, the Sixers went out and signed nine-time All-Star Paul George in free agency. Unfortunately, George suffered a left knee injury in a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks, leaving his status for the start of the year in doubt.

While defending Hawks forward Jalen Johnson, George appeared to hyperextend his left knee and was forced to leave the game. It was later revealed that he suffered a bone bruise with no structural damage.

The good news is that this injury is not severe, and the 76ers said that the All-NBA wing will be re-evaluated on Oct. 22, one day before the team's season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. The bad news is that the 76ers don't have any idea if George will be available for this first game of the season since his status will be determined based on how he is feeling, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

George and Philadelphia are optimistic simply due to the fact that there is no structural damage in his knee. Initially, things did not look good for George, especially since he limped off the court against the Hawks.

Once again, the uncertainty surrounding the 76ers as an organization revolves around their health. Embiid only played in 39 games a season ago, and Tyrese Maxey missed a handful of games as well. Now it is George, Philadelphia's prized offseason addition, who finds himself on the injury report.

Health has been the biggest factor holding the Sixers back from reaching their full potential, which is why an early-season injury to George is not the best of news. In hopes of remaining fresh throughout the regular season, it was revealed recently that Embiid is unlikely to play back-to-backs moving forward. This could just be one measure the 76ers take throughout the season in order to ensure that their stars are healthy for the postseason.

Should George be forced out of the season opening game against Milwaukee, the 76ers will be forced to lean on the production of Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Gordon, and Caleb Martin, outside of the scoring they will receive from Embiid and Maxey.

The team will provide further updates on George's injury status and availability for the start of the season on Tuesday.