Nick Nurse and Kyle Lowry react to the fiery comments from former 76ers guard Patrick Beverley.

CAMDEN, N.J. — Patrick Beverley left some parting gifts for the Philadelphia 76ers after he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. Always one to sound off without any hesitation, Beverley had some interesting things to say about his former team on the Pat Bev Podcast.

Beverley said that the biggest difference between the Bucks and the 76ers is that Milwaukee cares more about winning than stats. Nick Nurse was asked for his thoughts on that take but didn’t look to return any fire. He said that lead executives Daryl Morey and Elton Brand and franchise players Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, plus new addition Kyle Lowry, all have their eyes on the ultimate prize.

Nick Nurse on Patrick Beverley’s assertion that the Bucks prioritize winning more than the Sixers: “I don’t really have a comment on that…That’s his opinion.” pic.twitter.com/L0HWAIxWUS — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) February 21, 2024

“I don't really have a comment on that,” Nurse said following a Sixers practice. “I know exactly what my mindset is and Daryl's and Elton's and Joel's and Tyrese's and Kyle Lowry's and what our guys doing. That's his opinion. It's fine. I know we're here every day working to win the title.”

Beverley tried to defuse the tidal wave of responses his comments generated by voicing his appreciation for Philly. “I could not and will not say anything bad about my time there,” he said on Twitter/X about the team that supposedly, according to his own words on his own show, cared too much about posting stats and not enough about winning games.

In addition to calling out his old team, Beverley also said he plans to go extra hard when he plays against his replacement who Philly added via the buyout market. In the days leading up to the trade deadline, it was pretty apparent that Lowry would join the 76ers, leading to Morey trading Beverley to a team he would play more on. Still, PatBev is ready to compete hard with Lowry — and Lowry is ready to do the same, though he did voice sincere respect for Beverley.

Asked about Patrick Beverley saying he’s going to go right at him when the Bucks and Sixers play, Kyle Lowry said that PatBev is a friend and that he likes his podcast: pic.twitter.com/yYgnMfundz — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) February 21, 2024

“I love Pat,” Lowry said. “I think Pat is the ultimate competitor. I think Pat is one of the guys who, he's one of the guys that he gets fiery. But his podcast is great. I'm not a podcast watcher but I know he's a friend of mine and that's his competitive nature. So, [I'm] looking forward to the opportunity to play against him as always.”

Beverley and the Bucks, who are now coached by former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, will play in Philly on the afternoon of Sunday, February 25. The game is surely circled on plenty of calendars. It's safe to assume that Beverley marked his before anyone else and will bring his A-game against the squad he loved playing for.