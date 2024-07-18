The state of New Jersey is making an attempt to lure the Philadelphia 76ers to the city of Camden as the Sixers try to finalize plans for a new arena.

The 76ers have been working for years on plans to build their own arena, 76 Place at Market East, but have not yet formalized plans with the city of Philadelphia. In the meantime, officials from New Jersey and the team's ownership group have had ongoing discussions about potential relocation to New Jersey, according to Tom Bergeron of ROI-NJ.

Bergeron writes the following: “Discussions between top state officials and leaders from Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (which owns the team) have been ongoing for the last two months, the sources said. The sources indicated that talks have picked up recently, in part because HBSE’s efforts to build a new arena in Center City Philadelphia have hit repeated roadblocks, despite the fact that the owners have indicated they would self-finance the $1.3 billion proposed project.”

The 76ers' business headquarters and training facility are located in Camden and the team's ownership group also owns the NHL's New Jersey Devils, who play in Newark. The rumors of the Sixers' interest in moving just across the Delaware River have percolated for a little while given the obvious links between the team and the Garden State.

However, at every turn, the team's ownership group has shot down the idea of moving out of the city. David Adelman, a Sixers co-owner and the leader of the 76 Place project, has gone on record saying that the team will not leave Philly. The report from Bergeron added another comment that signifies the team's dedication to the city.

“We are hopeful to reach an agreement with the city this summer to ensure legislation is introduced in early September, which will allow the 76ers to open our new home in time for the 2031-32 season,” a team spokesperson said to ROI-NJ.

76ers looking to build new arena in Center City Philadelphia

In 2022, the 76ers announced plans to construct their own arena and leave the Wells Fargo Center, which is owned by the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers, after the 2030-31 NBA season. The franchise plans to make 76 Place a privately funded arena that does not utilize any city taxpayer money.

Currently, 76 Place is contingent on research from consultants chosen by the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation. The Sixers provided funds for the PIDC to pay for studies in an attempt to keep the project privately funded. Those studies have been delayed multiple times but will have to come out soon for the Sixers to begin construction on 76 Place and have it ready in time for when their lease ends at the Wells Fargo Center.

Amid pushback from locals who worry about the true benefits of the arena and its impact on the neighboring Chinatown community, the team has established in-person and virtual meetings to address questions and concerns. The Sixers leaving the city's Sports Complex in South Philadelphia, which houses all of its teams from the big four American leagues, has been met with pushback given the long history of Philly's teams playing there. But a desire to have full control over their arena has resulted in plans to find a new home.

The 76ers have played at the Wells Fargo Center, which has undergone numerous name changes, since 1996.