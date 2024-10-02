NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS — The addition of Paul George has raised the already immense pressure for the Philadelphia 76ers. For George's first season with the Sixers to be as fun as he thinks it can be, any learning curve for the All-Star forward's inclusion to the roster must be worked through swiftly.

On the second day of training camp, George stood out, showcasing why two-way forwards are one of the most valuable archetypes in the NBA.

“I think every coach would tell you that you probably can't have enough two-way wing players,” head coach Nick Nurse said. That archetype has not always been plentiful on 76ers rosters in the Embiid era, especially those who play at a star level. This makes George, even at age 34, the freshest breath of air.

“Got in a couple of situations today, we're playing with some things, got the ball to him and you can just see a star-level player go to work,” Nurse added. “You can just see it and feel it — it's just a level above. It's pretty cool. That helps, too, as far as having some options end-of-quarter, end-of-game, crunch time of games, five minutes and under, all those kinds of things.

“But I've been probably most impressed with the way he looks defensively,” he concluded. “He's doing things that we want to do that we haven't taught yet. He's really got a good knack for where to be and what to do defensively.”

George has had a reputation of being a strong defender for a long time but it has started to slip in his post-prime years. While he hasn’t been outright bad, his days of being in conversations for an All-Defensive team — of which he has made four in his career — appear to be in the past. The Sixers are prioritizing the possession battle in training camp, so George can certify he's still an elite defender with on-ball pressure and steals.

The Sixers have other wings in Caleb Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr., easing the burden George will have to take on. He may not always be the one to guard the best opposing star but George will be expected to thrive in whatever role he gets on defense. The same is true for offense, perhaps even more so.

Paul George performing well in 76ers training camp

George's three-point shooting is the shiniest skill he brings to the 76ers. He works on it plenty, sharpening his shot in a variety of looks. Tyrese Maxey is starting to learn just how great of a shooter George is on top of how versatile he can be.

“I learned that and then he lets the game come to him. He never forces anything,” Maxey said. “He had a big shot today, a game-winning shot today in camp. We can go to him in the clutch — we know that — and we know that he, for a superstar, All-Star guy, is a plug-and-play guy.”

For someone of George's status to be able to play a variety of roles, Maxey said, is “a good compliment.” It will make the transition to a new team easier for George to take a back seat. Fewer players — confident, tall snipers who can create off the bounce — are a better fit for a burgeoning playmaker like Maxey and a superstar like Embiid.