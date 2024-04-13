CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers finalized their roster for the postseason by signing undrafted rookie Ricky Council IV to a standard contract.
Council signed a four-year deal and is now eligible to play in the playoffs for the 76ers after spending the season up to this point on a two-way contract. He excelled with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats and has played well for Philly when given the chance, showing defensive versatility and the ability to drive into the paint hard and make winning plays.
Nick Nurse said Council getting a standard contract is “a heck of an accomplishment.” The team was excited to land him as an undrafted free agent but after a “so-so“ performance in Summer League, the 76ers head coach said, he has developed his game and worked extremely hard to earn a place on the edge of Nurse's rotation.
“He's absolutely earned this spot and everything he's done, I keep saying this, he competes. Every day he goes hard here. We're flying him in here, flying him there, playing that game, coming [back], walkthrough, whatever — he's doing them hard,” Nurse said. “The shooting's improved. He's got a unique athleticism that lets him drive and draw fouls. He's a little bit versatile on defense. He can guard on the perimeter. He can guard up because of his athleticism.”
Nurse said that Council is “an X-factor guy” who can change the feel of a game at any given time. Despite being just a rookie, the 22-year-old has been very impressive and could help the 76ers in the postseason.
76ers teammates congratulate Ricky Council IV on new contract
Tyrese Maxey took to social media to congratulate his young teammate, who has taken under his wing throughout the season.
Paul Reed was once in Council's shoes, looking to earn a standard contract after signing a two-way deal with the 76ers and spending time growing his game with the Blue Coats. Reed is now on his second standard deal and, like Council, earned it by being a hard-nosed, tough defender with a knack for doing the dirty work.
“Watching Ricky develop over this past year has been amazing,” Reed said. “I feel like he brings a lot of good energy, positive energy to the team every day. He’s consistent. I’m just happy for him that he’s getting this bag.”
With the 76ers having so many options on the wings, Council may not see much time on the court in this year’s playoffs. Still, Philly has him as an intriguing option for the remainder of this season and beyond.