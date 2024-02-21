Nick Nurse shared injury updates for 76ers veterans Nico Batum, De'Anthony Melton and Robert Covington.

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers dealt with a litany of injuries at the beginning of the All-Star break. Joel Embiid's meniscus injury continues to be the most impactful one but a handful of other starters missed time, too. Fortunately, they should be ready to play again soon.

Nick Nurse said that everyone besides Joel Embiid and Robert Covington fully participated in practice on Wednesday. Tobias Harris, who dealt with a left hip issue that sidelined him for the 76ers' last two games, is now on track to make it back to the court. Nico Batum (left hamstring strain) and De'Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine stress response), who each have yet to play since the calendar turned to February, are making progress towards returning, too.

Batum “looks pretty likely” to make his return to the court, Nurse said. Melton's return hinges on how he feels on Thursday morning. Each player has been getting work in on the court, including in workouts before Philly's recent games.

Nurse said that the chances of those two returning to the lineup are “pretty good” as the 76ers prepare to host the New York Knicks on Thursday. “I'd say we get one, maybe both — but one for sure — back,” he said.

Unfortunately, Covington (left knee bone bruise) is not yet in the clear. The 76ers' veteran forward has been out for all of January and February so far and still has a ways to go before making his return.

“Not that I know of,” Nurse said when asked if Covington was making any progress. “I did check with [Simon Rice, the Sixers' Vice President of Athlete Care] today about what his status was and he said [he will] probably return to play in, like, three weeks.”

The 76ers have yet to prove that they can win consistently without Embiid, though injuries to other starters compounded the big man's absence. Now, with new additions Buddy Hield and Kyle Lowry helping out on top of the returns of key players, Philly has a better shot at treading water while Embiid heals.