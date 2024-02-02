The Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns at home on Wednesday and are looking to get themselves back on track when they head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers in this Saturday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Nets-76ers prediction and pick.

Brooklyn (19-28) finally got back Ben Simmons in the lineup as he helped the Nets get past the Utah Jazz in a big way with a 147-114 victory. Unfortunately, the Nets didn't have the same luck against the Phoenix Suns as they took a 120-136 loss. In that game, the Nets didn't have Simmons due to it being a back-to-back and he just returned from injury but he should be back in the lineup as the Nets look to get back on the right track when they take on divisional foe the Philadelphia 76ers in this pivotal Saturday night matchup.

Philadelphia (30-17) suffered a major blow to their lineup when their star center Joel Embiid suffered a lateral meniscus injury after Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kumings fell on his leg in their Tuesday night loss on the road. The 76ers however were able to bounce back against the Utah Jazz with a 127-124 victory even with the absence of Embiid. However, the timetable for Embiid's return remains a mystery but he certainly will miss some time. The 76ers will have to go to battle and stay afloat in the Eastern Conference without his help with they play host to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-76ers Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +152

Philadelphia 76ers: -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nets vs. 76ers

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: YES Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers head into Brooklyn without MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid, leaving a gaping hole in their lineup and a +4.5 spread opportunity for the Nets. While Embiid's absence undoubtedly weakens Philly, overlooking Brooklyn's firepower and defensive potential would be unwise. The Nets are poised to not only cover, but potentially win outright.

Ben Simmons, the former Sixer with a chip on his shoulder, thrives in Embiid's absence. Last season, Philly's defensive rating plummeted by 6.8 points without Embiid, and Simmons was often tasked with Embiid's defensive assignments. Expect him to relish the opportunity to shut down Tobias Harris and disrupt Philly's offensive flow. Offensively, Simmons' playmaking and transition scoring add another dimension to Brooklyn's attack, creating mismatches and keeping the pressure on Philly's remaining defenders.

Mikal Bridges' defensive prowess is no secret. He's an All-Defensive caliber player who can guard multiple positions, making him the ideal foil for Philly's remaining wings. Bridges held Harris to just 38% shooting last season, and his ability to switch and contain will be crucial in slowing down Philly's offensive options. Bridges is also a quietly efficient scorer, capable of knocking down open threes and creating his own shot when needed. His contributions could be the difference in a close game.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The news of Joel Embiid's absence rocks the NBA world, leaving many wondering if the Philadelphia 76ers can cover the -4.5 spread against the Brooklyn Nets on their home court. While Ben Simmons and Mikal Bridges pose a significant threat, overlooking Philly's resilience and depth underestimates their ability to prevail.

With Embiid sidelined, Tobias Harris transitions from Embiid's sidekick to Philly's leading man. Harris, a proven scorer, averaged 23 points in Embiid-less games last season. Expect him to attack Brooklyn's defense aggressively, drawing fouls and creating scoring opportunities for himself and others. The Nets lack a true Embiid stopper, giving Harris a potential mismatch nightmare for Brooklyn.

Embiid's size might be missed defensively, but his absence allows Philly to switch more freely and play a smaller, faster lineup. This could disrupt Brooklyn's offensive rhythm, especially against Simmons' non-shooting tendencies. Tyrese Maxey, a lockdown defender, becomes even more crucial and could effectively neutralize Bridges forcing Brooklyn to adjust their offensive game plan.

Embiid's absence undoubtedly hurts, but it also fuels a “prove them wrong” mentality within the Sixers. Coach Nick Nurse is known for his adjustments and will have a game plan to exploit Brooklyn's weaknesses. Philly will play with a chip on their shoulder, focused on proving they can win without their MVP candidate.

Final Nets-76ers Prediction & Pick

The -4.5 spread might seem tempting, but the value lies in Brooklyn potentially winning outright and covering the spread as a road underdog. Embiid's absence creates a significant opportunity, and the Nets have the talent and motivation to capitalize. While Philly shouldn't be underestimated, betting on Brooklyn's star power, defensive adjustments, and collective hunger in Embiid's absence could be a rewarding gamble. So, put on your Nets hat and get ready for an exciting showdown!

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Nets-76ers Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets +4.5 (-112), Over 230.5 (-110)