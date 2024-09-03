Earlier this summer, Paul George made a huge free agent decision by switching coasts and taking his talents from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Philadelphia 76ers. The move is sure to make the 76ers legitimate championship contenders in the East, as George will join the star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in the City of Brotherly Love.

George has long been known as “PG-13,” a nickname he embraced by switching his jersey number from 24 to 13 during his days as a member of the Indiana Pacers. However, the multi-time All-Star and former MVP candidate recently revealed that there is actually another nickname for himself that fans may not be so aware of, via the Podcast P with Paul George Podcast, presented by Waves Sports + Entertainment.

“My true nickname… is ‘man,'” said George. “Everybody, cousins, aunts, uncles, family, friends, they don't call me Paul. I might get little Paul here and there, but everybody calls me “man.”

George's father, who was a guest on the podcast, then explained the origins of the nickname.

“All of my friends' sons, Paul was like a giant, so I would call him a man, and their kids wasn't a man. So that's the way I took it, and the name just stuck on him… and then his mom, you know, ‘that's my little man.'”

It's certainly a unique nickname for a player whose other nicknames have included both PG-13 and Playoff P, one that has led to mockery on several occasions throughout his career.

How far can the 76ers go?

In theory, injuries would be the only thing stopping the 76ers from truly challenging the Boston Celtics for the Eastern Conference throne this season. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, injuries are indeed a major concern, as both George and Embiid have storied histories in that department dating back the last several seasons, and it's now gotten to the point where it's a nice surprise when either is fully healthy come playoff time.

Still, if the 76ers are somehow able to stay on the court as a unit, they have one of the most well-constructed Big Threes in recent NBA history, as George, Maxey, and Embiid all occupy different areas of the floor and don't appear to have any redundancies that could cancel each other out.

In any case, the 76ers' 2024-25 season is slated to get underway on October 24 with a date against the Milwaukee Bucks.