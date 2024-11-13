The Philadelphia 76ers will be severely shorthanded as they face the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers on the second night of a back-to-back. Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and Andre Drummond are all sidelined. The good news is that, when George bounces back into action, Philly doesn’t need to play him on a minutes restriction.

Nick Nurse said that George and Embiid, who are both listed as out due to “left knee injury management” on the NBA injury report, will play on Friday when the 76ers face the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. George no longer needs a minute restriction, which the Sixers set at roughly 25 to 30 minutes, though Embiid will still be on one for the time being.

Paul George sheds minutes restriction after first 5 games of the season

“Both of them responded well,” Nurse said of the evaluations Embiid and George underwent ahead of the 76ers' matchup with the Cavs. “Both of them, obviously, are not playing tonight as part of the return-to-play [process], Paul coming off the bone bruise and Joel coming back to playing. Both will be playing Friday and now we're at the situation where Paul's minute restrictions are over and then we’ll just see where we are with Joel, minute-restriction-wise, going forward.”

In his first five games of the 2024-25 season, George averaged 29.2 minutes per game. He scored 17.2 points per contest and is coming off his best game of the season to date, a 29-point performance in a loss to the New York Knicks. The Sixers are just 2-8 right now but are keeping a priority on long-term health for their veteran stars, hence the decision not to play them against Cleveland.

The 76ers hope to have Maxey (right hamstring strain) and Drummond (illness) healthy again, too, as they prepare for a three-game road trip that starts on Friday.