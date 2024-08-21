Former Los Angeles Clippers teammates James Harden and Paul George played together in a recent charity game hosted by Hall of Fame center Yao Ming in China. It marked the first time James Harden and Paul George had publicly shared a court since George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in July. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler also played alongside the former Clippers teammates in the overseas exhibition.

The three NBA stars had a few memorable moments, including George knocking down a roughly contested 3-pointer, according to Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin. Harden drained his signature step-back 3-pointer in a video posted on House of Highlights' X, formerly Twitter.

Harden agreed to a two-year, $70 million extension with the Clippers. However, after declining a $48.8 million option for the 2024-25 season, George signed a four-year, $212 million contract with the 76ers. He will join forces with 2023's MVP Joel Embiid and All-Star Tyrese Maxey.

The Clippers released the following statement about parting ways with George.

“Paul has informed us that he is signing his next contract with another team. We negotiated for months with Paul and his representative on a contract that would make sense for both sides, and we were left far apart. The gap was significant. We understand and respect Paul's decision to look elsewhere for his next contract.”

George and the 76ers will face Harden and the Clippers on November 6.

Sixers welcome Paul George to Philadelphia

For the second straight year, Los Angeles lost in the first round of the playoffs, which eventually signaled the path for Paul George and the Clippers to part ways during the offseason. Lured by the thought of forming a new “Big 3” with 2023's MVP Joel Embiid and young All-Star Tyrese Maxey in the Eastern Conference, George could reach beyond the playoff's first-round for the first time since 2021.

In a public statement, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey welcomed George to Philadelphia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers,” Morey wrote. “Paul is an elite wing on both ends of the floor who fits perfectly with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. His dedication, hard work, and impressive career to date have him well on his way to the Hall of Fame. We are excited about the impact he will have as we strive to bring another championship to Philadelphia.”

After five years with the Clippers, George will look to bring the Sixers, whose season ended 4-2 in the opening round best-of-7 series against the New York Knicks, back to championship contention.