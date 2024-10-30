PHILADELPHIA — Paul Reed was never one to shy away from challenging an opponent or opposing team during his four years with the Philadelphia 76ers. Ahead of his return to his first NBA home as a member of the Detroit Pistons, he's playing the same tune.

“Y’all ain't gonna wanna hear this but I’m looking forward to getting a W,” Reed said after the Pistons' morning shootaround, adding later that he wants to “give 'em some buckets, get a dub. That's the plan: I get the opportunity to go out there, play hard, do what I do and hopefully come out with a win.”

Reed's Pistons are 0-4 to begin the season as they face the 1-2 Sixers, who just got their first win of the season thanks to an explosive second half from Tyrese Maxey. After four seasons in Philly, where he grew into a backup center and playoff rotation player, he's trying to secure his foothold elsewhere in the league. He's looking forward to returning to the Wells Fargo Center for a night, reflecting on how he grew from a rookie to an NBA veteran on his second contract.

“It was fun,” Reed said. “A lot of growth, got a lot of experience. I'm just happy I was able to grow from being in Philly.”

The 76ers faithful gravitated toward Reed rapidly, watching him grow from just a fan favorite to a key depth piece. For the sweatshirts he sold on Twitter, his hustle on the court and his growth into a solid player over the years after being drafted 58th overall, lots of Sixers fans will always have a soft spot for Bball Paul.

“I mean, pretty sure they're gonna be happy to see me. I'm gonna be happy to see them,” Reed said. “Should be good energy.”

Reed had a feeling that the 76ers would waive him this summer, taking advantage of the non-guaranteed years on his contract to create more cap space. While many fans didn’t want to see the team ditch Reed, many others were ready to turn to a more established player as the backup center, which Philly (re)acquired in Andre Drummond.

“I felt like every time I checked Twitter, something [came] true from what's on there — like the fans control the team and make all the decisions. It is what it is,” Reed said.

The energy for Reed should be different from that of Tobias Harris, who 76ers fans are likely to shower with boos after five seasons where he played a central part in the team's postseason disappointments. Reed said that it's been helpful to be teammates with Harris, who he played with in Philly and has moved onto new teams several times throughout his career.

With the Pistons, Reed is deeper on the depth chart, behind the likes of Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. He hasn’t played much so far this season but gives Detroit a similar, physical presence to the other young bigs. Although it’s not guaranteed that the former Sixer will get a chance to play his old squad for a long stretch, he will at least be reveling in the atmosphere.

“The city gave me a lot, I ain't gonna lie — a lot of trust, a lot of love, a lot of compassion. I really love Philly,” Paul Reed said. “Definitely felt some type of way when I left but it is what it is. That's the business.”