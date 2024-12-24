The Philadelphia 76ers escaped with a 111-106 win at home over the San Antonio Spurs Monday night but not before getting some controversial calls from referee Jenna Schroeder, including the one that resulted in Sixers big man Andre Drummond's ejection.

It happened in the second quarter when Spurs star Victor Wembanyama managed to draw a foul from Drummond on what appeared like a flop. Drummond was slapped with his first technical foul after that. He was hit with another technical later on, which got him ejected.

However, referee Jenna Schroeder later admitted that she was wrong to call a second technical foul on Drummond. After deliberation among the referees, the initial disqualifying technical foul on the veteran center was rescinded, thus allowing Drummond to return to the contest.

“I f****d up,” Schroeder can be heard telling 76ers head coach Nick Nurse on the sidelines.

The techincal fouls did not stop there, though. Schroeder would later call more on 76ers franchise player Joel Embiid in the third quarter, which triggered a ton of reactions from NBA and 76er fans online. Embiid got his first technical after arguing a call with Schroeder, who gave the seven-time NBA All-Star another tech shortly thereafter. It was a controversial sequence that left many questioning the ref's judgment.

In any case, the 76ers got away with a win despite Embiid's ejection and the confusion involving Drummond. Embiid concluded his night with just nine points on 2-for-8 shooting from the field with three rebounds, two steals and an assist in 14 minutes of action. Drummond, on the other hand, had two points in just seven minutes of action.

Now sporting a 10-17 record, the 76ers will look to build on their newfound momentum and keep it going on Wednesday when they face off against the defending NBA champions Boston Celtics at TD Garden.