Joel Embiid has officially been handed a suspension for shoving a local newspaper columnist who disrespected his family. The NBA ruled that the Philadelphia 76ers superstar must miss three games, though it isn’t yet certain which games those will be.

“Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA,” said Joe Dumars, the NBA's Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, in the league's announcement. “While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter’s column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical.”

The NBA's press release stated that Embiid's suspension will begin “with the next NBA regular season game for which he is eligible and able to play.” Depending on when the 76ers decide he's capable of playing, he will likely return for one of Philly's home games against Eastern Conference foes next week.

When will Joel Embiid make 2024-25 season debut?

This past Friday, Embiid said that he's still working to trust his surgically repaired knee but that he has made good progress and should be able to return “pretty soon.” There’s some hope among the 76ers that Embiid would be capable of returning as early as Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. That game is now out of the question but the fact that he could be able to play again would be great news.

Philly has one other game to go on its current West Coast trip — a Friday showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers — before returning home. Its next game in the Wells Fargo Center is on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.

If Embiid is deemed capable of playing against the Clippers, his suspension will begin and the earliest game he can play is on Tuesday against the New York Knicks, Philly's first NBA Cup game. If the suspension starts this Friday, he can return on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After that, the Sixers will hit the road next Friday for a three-game road trip, featuring matchups against the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies.

Since Embiid was seemingly on track to have a shot at playing Wednesday, it seems likely that the Sixers will trigger the suspension for that game and have the big man return sooner. However, because Embiid is unlikely to play in back-to-backs anyway, and thus was already going to play against the Knicks or the Cavs and not both, the team could opt to wait, giving Embiid a little bit longer of a runway before making his season debut.

The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a 1-5 start to the 2024-25 season. Paul George made his season debut and looked solid. Now, Philly hopes its other veteran star can return to the court as soon as possible.