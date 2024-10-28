To say Tyrese Maxey has “a lot” on his plate without Joel Embiid and Paul George is like saying winters in Alaska are “cold.” The Philadelphia 76ers' guard has been dealt an insane amount of responsibility as his veteran teammates prepare to make their season debuts soon.

The Sixers are 1-2 to start the season after defeating the Indiana Pacers in a wild overtime game. Maxey turned a corner in the second half, saving Philly from another defeat, and etched his name in the record books.

The NBA on ESPN Twitter account shared that Maxey's 86 shots are the most through three games in 76ers history. When looking at all of NBA history, only Michael Jordan, at 93 in the 1986-87 season, had more. Maxey tied 2016-17 Russell Westbrook for the second-most. When it comes to any three-game span in Sixers history (in the regular season), Maxey's total sits snugly in the middle of numerous streaks belonging to none other than Allen Iverson.

Tyrese Maxey sets 76ers franchise record to begin 2024-25 season

The Sixers have asked a lot of Maxey since Embiid went down with a meniscus injury in January. He has had to learn how to be the lead option without any high-level secondary creators on the fly. As a result, his efficiency has been really rough. Of his 86 shot attempts, just 30, or 34.9 percent of them, resulted in points. Although he often does himself no favors with his shot selection, it's not an easy situation to handle.

Maxey's insane usage has resulted in 31 free-throw attempts, the third-most in the NBA behind only Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 25 free points he's earned from those trips to the foul line have made the Sixers' offense passable at times but it has mostly been rough sailing.

After a brief road trip, the 76ers have two off days before facing the Detroit Pistons at home, when the team hopes Embiid and George will be ready to go. With even one of them ready to go, Maxey can go back to being the hyper-efficient demon that has tormented defenses for years.