The Philadelphia 76ers are poised to make a run at the Larry O’Brien Trophy this season following the signing of former Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George. George had some memorable playoff battles against LeBron James the last time that he was in the Eastern Conference as a member of the Indiana Pacers, and the Sixers are hoping he can help exorcise their second-round playoff demons. However, the 76ers may still need to make a trade to round out the roster. As the 76ers determine what moves to make, these players might be trade candidates entering training camp.

Jared McCain will be sought after in any Sixers deal

Jared McCain might be one of the most valuable assets that the Sixers currently have. The 2024 first-round draft pick is an absolute sniper, a deadeye sharpshooter from beyond the arc, who will instantly have a role on an NBA team because of that skillset. He could carve out a nice long career just due to his shooting ability.

McCain could be even more than that, though. He has upside as a player and could even become a capable combo guard if he can improve his ball handling and finishing skills just a little more.

McCain is one of the few players on the Sixers roster that the team should definitely be willing to listen to offers for, and somebody who other teams may be interested in acquiring. There’s precisely zero chance that the 76ers would even entertain the idea of a trade involving Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, or Paul George unless their season seriously falls off the rails. And even in that case, it’s still highly unlikely that a deal would be the best option. McCain is somebody that the Sixers might be willing to move, and he would be a great fit with just about any team in the league. That makes him one of the most likely candidates to be traded this year.

Whether a deal is made or not, McCain is likely going to be a player other teams start negotiations at, along with the next player on this list.

Ricky Council IV will be a 76ers top trade candidate

Ouch. This one would hurt. Bad. Ricky Council IV is a fan favorite and has unlimited upside. Of course, that’s why other teams would be interested in him. He’s also somewhat of a lottery ticket with a long growth trajectory, and the Sixers are ready to win now.

If Council IV’s shooting improvements during Summer League are for real, he could contribute this year. If the team doesn’t trust the small sample size against inferior competition, though, they might opt to trade Council IV for somebody that they view as a better fit with the team’s current championship window. Without a doubt, any major transaction will involve teams asking for Council IV, and he shouldn’t be the holdup in a key deal.

Kelly Oubre Jr. could be a salary-matching candidate

Kelly Oubre Jr. signed a two-year deal this summer to return to the City of Brotherly Love. He’s far from a perfect player, but he’s a very serviceable guy who is good at what he does and is somebody that a playoff team could depend on.

The reason that Oubre Jr. makes this list is twofold: he’s somebody who a contending team could use as a missing piece, and he’s also the perfect salary-matching player.

Oubre Jr. will likely be a candidate to be included for salary-matching purposes in any major deal that the Sixers try to swing at the trade deadline. This doesn’t mean that he’ll definitely be moved, as it is likely that the Sixers will be happy with where they are at and stand relatively pat at the deadline.

They are almost certain to make at least a couple of very minor moves around the margins, likely to add depth, and the team could rightly view him as too important to include in a deal that only made the franchise marginally better. Oubre Jr. could be moved in one to three circumstances.

The first, which Sixers fans will not want to think about, is if the season goes off the rails and the team decides to cut their losses and prepare for the future. A more happy scenario for Philly fans, though, would be if another team struggles into misfortune, and decides to cut one of their stars or a meaningful role player loose.

That scenario could certainly happen, and that’s where Oubre Jr. might find himself in trade discussions.

Kyle Lowry could serve as a sweetener for any transaction

Kyle Lowry could find himself on the trade block for many of the same reasons that Oubre Jr. could. He’s a veteran presence with a reasonable salary who could find himself involved in just about any transaction or salary, matching purposes to balance the transaction. At this stage in his career, Lowry is more or less who he is, and that likely is not going to change, for better or for worse. What he is, though, is somebody that nearly any playoff contender could use.

He’s a reliable shooter and a decent defender who uses his intelligence more so than his physical skills at this point in his career, but he makes things happen for his teammates and is a mobile defender who knows when to help off his man and how to jump passing lanes. He’s very savvy and gets the most out of what physical abilities he has remaining.