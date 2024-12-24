ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with 76ers-Celtics prop predictions.

The Christmas Day clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics promises to be a thrilling Atlantic Division showdown. The Celtics, boasting a 22-7 record, led by Jayson Tatum's impressive 28.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, Boston looks to bounce back from a recent loss to Orlando. The 76ers (10-17) aim to continue their recent surge, having won 7 of their last 10 games. All eyes will be on Joel Embiid, who's expected to dominate after limited playing time recently. With both teams ranking in the top 10 defensively, expect a low-scoring affair as these rivals battle for Eastern Conference supremacy.

Here are the 76ers-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Celtics Prop Odds

Joel Embiid Over 39.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-111)

Tyrese Maxey 4+ Made Threes (+135)

Derrick White to Score 15+ Points (+100)

Why Joel Embiid Will Have Over 39.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Joel Embiid is poised to dominate the Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics, making the over 39.5 points + rebounds + assists prop an enticing bet. The 76ers' superstar center has been on a tear this season when he played a full game despite only averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in limited time. His recent performances have been particularly impressive, with a 34-point, 5-rebound, 9-assist performance against the Hornets just a week ago. Embiid's ability to impact the game in multiple facets is evident this season.

The Christmas Day spotlight provides the perfect stage for Embiid to showcase his elite skillset. In high-stakes games, he tends to elevate his performance, as demonstrated by his playoff averages of 24.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. The Celtics' defense, while formidable, has struggled at times to contain dominant big men. With Embiid's versatility in scoring from various spots on the floor and his improved playmaking abilities, he's likely to find success against Boston's frontcourt. Given his current form, the significance of the matchup, and his history of strong performances in marquee games, expect Joel Embiid to surpass the 39.5 points + rebounds + assists threshold, delivering a memorable Christmas Day performance for 76ers fans.

Why Tyrese Maxey Will Have 4+ Made Threes

Tyrese Maxey is primed to light up the scoreboard from beyond the arc in the Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics, making the over 4+ made threes a compelling bet. The young 76ers star has been on a tear from long range this season, averaging 3.7 three-pointers made per game while shooting an impressive 33.7% from deep. Maxey's improved accuracy and increased volume from three-point territory have been key factors in his offensive evolution, with a significant portion of his 25.1 points per game coming from beyond the arc. His recent performances further support this trend, as he's made at least three three-pointers in several games, including a 6-for-12 performance against Charlotte just a week ago.

Tyrese Maxey is set to perform on Christmas Day. Against elite competition, Maxey elevates his game, as evidenced by his 45-point outburst against Indiana earlier this season, where he knocked down 5 three-pointers. The Celtics' defense, while formidable, has struggled at times to contain elite perimeter scorers. With the attention likely focused on limiting Joel Embiid's interior dominance, Maxey should find ample opportunities to launch from deep. Given his current form, the significance of the matchup, and his increasing role in the 76ers' offense, expect Tyrese Maxey to connect on at least 4 three-pointers, making this prop an attractive option for the holiday showdown.

Why Derrick White Will Score 15+ Points

Derrick White is poised to have a good game in the Christmas Day matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, making the over 15 points a compelling bet. The Celtics guard has been on a tear this season, averaging 17.0 points per game this season. White's offensive arsenal has expanded significantly, as evidenced by his career-high 196 three-pointers last season, which ranked third on the team. His improved shooting efficiency, coupled with his ability to create opportunities for himself and others, makes him a constant threat on the offensive end.

In a high-profile matchup against the 76ers on Christmas day, he tends to show up for his team, as demonstrated by his playoff career-high 38 points against the Miami Heat last postseason. White's versatility in scoring from various spots on the floor, combined with his increased role in the Celtics' offense, should create ample opportunities against the 76ers' defense. With his current form, the significance of the matchup, and his history of stepping up in crucial moments, expect Derrick White to surpass the 15-point threshold, delivering a memorable Christmas Day performance for Celtics fans.