ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Clippers predictions and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers (1-5) head to Los Angeles to face the Clippers (3-4) in a compelling cross-conference clash on Wednesday night. The Sixers, coming off a 116-118 defeat to the Phoenix Suns in their last game, look to regain some momentum when they take on the struggling Clippers squad.

The Clippers, meanwhile, are eager to continue their momentum on their home court after coming off a 113-104 victory over the Spurs on Monday. The Clippers have been struggling with the absence of Kwahi Leonard however, James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac have been plugging away during his time out of the lineup. Keep an eye on the battle in the paint between Joel Embiid (if active) and Ivica Zubac, as well as the perimeter matchup between Maxey, Paul George against James Harden and Norman Powell. This game promises high-level basketball and potential playoff implications.

Here are the 76ers-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Clippers NBA Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +108

Los Angeles Clippers: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 219 (-110)

Under: 219 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs Clippers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

ATS Record: 2-4

Over/Under: 5-1

Head-to-Head Last 10: 6-4 ML / 7-3 ATS / 6-3-1 O/U

Despite their slow start to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to turn things around against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. The 76ers’ offensive firepower, led by Joel Embiid (if cleared to play), Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, could prove too much for the Clippers’ defense to handle. Philadelphia’s ability to score from multiple positions, coupled with their improved three-point shooting, should create mismatches and open looks against a Clippers team still finding its rhythm. Additionally, the 76ers have historically performed well against the Clippers, winning four of their last five matchups, which gives them a psychological edge heading into this game.

Defensively, the 76ers have the tools to contain the Clippers’ star-studded lineup. Their versatile defenders can switch effectively, potentially disrupting the Clippers’ offensive flow. The absence of Kawhi Leonard for the Clippers is a significant factor that the 76ers can exploit. Moreover, Philadelphia’s recent close games, including a narrow loss to Phoenix, indicate they’re on the verge of a breakthrough. If they can maintain their intensity and execute down the stretch, the 76ers have a strong chance of securing a much-needed victory and potentially kickstarting their season against a formidable opponent in the Clippers.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

ATS Record: 4-3

Over/Under: 3-4

Head-to-Head Last 10: 4-6 ML / 3-7 ATS / 6-3-1 O/U

The Los Angeles Clippers are primed to secure a victory against the struggling Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Despite their own inconsistent start, the Clippers’ star-studded lineup, led by James Harden and Normal Powell, gives them a significant edge over a 76ers team that has stumbled out of the gate with a 1-5 record. The Clippers’ home-court advantage at the Intuit Dome, combined with their superior offensive firepower, should prove too much for Philadelphia’s defense, which has allowed an average of 116.7 points per game this season. Los Angeles’ ability to score from multiple positions and their improved team chemistry following recent roster changes will likely create mismatches that the 76ers will struggle to contain.

Defensively, the Clippers have shown promise, ranking 14th in points allowed per game at 109.1. This defensive prowess, coupled with their offensive capabilities, positions them well to exploit a 76ers team that has been outscored by an average of eight points per game this season. The Clippers’ depth, featuring players like Norman Powell and Terance Mann, provides them with additional scoring threats and defensive options to counter Philadelphia’s limited offensive arsenal. With the 76ers struggling to find their rhythm and potentially missing key players, the Clippers are well-positioned to capitalize on their opponent’s weaknesses and secure a convincing home victory, further solidifying their position in the competitive Western Conference.

Final 76ers-Clippers Predictions & Pick

The Los Angeles Clippers are slightly favored (-1.5) to overcome the Philadelphia 76ers in their Wednesday night matchup at the Intuit Dome. Despite both teams facing challenges early in the season, the Clippers hold a slight edge due to their recent victory over the San Antonio Spurs, which has boosted their morale. With key players like Kawhi Leonard out, the Clippers will rely heavily on James Harden and Norman Powell to maintain offensive pressure against a 76ers team struggling defensively, allowing an average of 116.7 points per game.

On the other hand, the 76ers are grappling with injuries, notably Joel Embiid’s absence, which significantly impacts their interior presence and scoring ability. Although Embiid may be back and with Tyrese Maxey and Paul George providing offensive threats for Philadelphia, they should be able to take it to the short-handed Clippers covering the spread with a potential outright win on the road.

Final 76ers-Clippers Predictions & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers +1.5 (-112), Over 219 (-110)