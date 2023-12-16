Two teams meet for the first time this season.

We're set to bring you our predictions and picks for today's slate of NBA action as we head to the Eastern Conference for this clash between teams looking to make some moves in the standings. The Philadelphia 76ers (17-7) will take on the Charlotte Hornets (7-16) in their first meeting of the season. Check out our NBA odds series for our 76ers-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently second in the Atlantic Division and they're sitting just two games back of the Boston Celtics. Philly is looking like a real power this year and they'll come into this game having won their last five-straight games. While four of those wins game against the Wizards and Pistons, the 76ers will try to capitalize on another underdog team in the Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets are currently fourth in the Southeast Division and they'll need to clean up their play before they fall too far behind in the standings. They've lost their last three-straight games and have gone 1-5 in their last six. Still, they'll be needing a win here and will have to work with another short-handed lineup against Philly.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Hornets Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -10 (-106)

Charlotte Hornets: +10 (-114)

Over: 233 (-112)

Under: 233 (-108)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Charlotte, Spectrum Sports, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers are coming off back-to-back games against the Detroit Pistons in which they won by a combined margin of 50 points. It's been a similar story all season as they've been able to handle their business against lesser-matched opponents in the Eastern Conference. They'll have another opportunity to keep streaking and pick up their sixth-straight win as 10-point favorites. They're 16-2 when listed as the favorites and have gone 17-7 ATS on the season so far. The emergence of Tyrese Maxey as their most versatile scorer has paid dividends for this team as Joel Embiid finally has a suitable partner in the backcourt.

To win this game against the Hornets, the 76ers will have to focus on rebounding the basketball and turning it into smart possessions on the offensive end. They've done a good job this season of cutting down on their turnover numbers and they've been playing great defense while creating turnovers for their opponents. If they can just lock down on defense and let their offense do the work, the 76ers should be able to exploit the mismatches inside and cruise to a victory here.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

The Charlotte Hornets received a massive boost to their lineup with the return of Miles Bridges from suspension. Fans may have forgotten how talented of a scorer he is and he's been doing great things for Charlotte on the defensive side of the ball as well. However, they lost Mark Williams and PJ Washington to injury just recently and they'll once again be working with a diminished frontcourt against the reigning MVP. Still, the Hornets will have to find ways to score without LaMelo Ball in the lineup. Look for Terry Rozier to take the reigns for their offense and open up the floor with his deep shooting range.

To win this game against Philly, the Hornets will have to make good on their three-point attempts. They've been living and dying by the three-ball over their last few games and it may take a similar tactic if they want to win as double-digit underdogs here tonight. Terry Rozier went 4-11 from beyond the arc in their last contest, so expect him to take more of a facilitating role while still getting his shots up. They'll also need Gordon Hayward to dial in and turn into the same spot-up shooter he once was.

Final 76ers-Hornets Prediction & Pick

Perhaps if PJ Washington and Mark Williams were playing for the Hornets, this spread may be a little closer. However, the 76ers will have the massive advantage with Joel Embiid in the middle and we can expect them to run their offense through him once again. Terry Rozier should be a competitive defensive matchup for Tyrese Maxey, but we still like his chances to have another solid game.

For our prediction, we're going to roll with the surging Philadelphia 76ers. While this game may be close at some points, I expect the 76ers to pull away down the stretch and eventually cover the double-digit spread. Let's go with the 76ers to cover.

Final 76ers-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -10 (-106)