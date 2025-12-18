The Los Angeles Dodgers received major offseason clarity as shortstop Mookie Betts confirmed he will not represent Team USA during the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Betts addressed the decision directly, placing family above international play. Early news regarding the 2026 World Baseball Classic now centers on roster implications, scheduling, and how Team USA will adjust without one of its most versatile veterans.

Betts, a former Team USA contributor, shared the update during a live appearance with Adin Ross on the Kick streaming platform. Betts explained that the March 2026 tournament coincides with the expected birth of his third child—a conflict that made the decision straightforward. The tournament’s timing eliminated flexibility, and Betts emphasized that family commitments outweighed the competitive opportunity.

Dodgers Nation posted the moment to X (formerly known as Twitter), noting the Dodgers veteran joking while he confirmed his upcoming absence from Team USA. The outlet emphasized the informal setting and lighthearted tone of the exchange, quoting Betts directly from the stream in their coverage.

“She (Brianna Betts) said she’d divorce me if I wasn’t there.”

The quote, which referenced his wife and framed the situation humorously, underscored the personal nature of Betts’ decision to withdraw from Team USA consideration. While delivered lightly, the statement aligned with Betts’ long-standing off-field priorities. He previously hit .313 for Team USA in the last tournament in 2023, making his absence notable in both Dodgers-related coverage and international baseball planning.

From a competitive standpoint, Team USA now loses defensive versatility and proven postseason experience ahead of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. For the Dodgers, who are coming off back to back World Series championships as the first franchise to repeat in a quarter century, the decision also reflects the physical toll of extended postseason runs and months of extra baseball. As Dodgers news continues to develop, the choice highlights how elite players balance championship demands, long term performance, and family priorities at the highest level.