A Different World is coming to Netflix! The streaming service announced the premiere date of the popular series. Viewers can watch all six seasons of A Different World on Netflix starting February 7.

A Different World was originally streaming on MAX and other streaming services but was removed once it was announced that Netflix was spearheading a reboot. Development for the reboot began in November. The modern-day series will follow Whitley and Dwayne’s youngest daughter as she navigates her life at Hillman College just like her parents. It has been said that most of the original cast members will reprise their roles for the reboot.

Legendary producer Debbie Allen is returning for the project. She served as a producer and showrunner on the original series. Other producers to join her include Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Reggie Bythewood. Bel-Air and Grey’s Anatomy writer Felicia Pride has been brought on as an executive producer and writer.

The series aired on NBC from 1987 to 1993, running for six seasons. The Cosby Show spin-off originally followed Denise Huxtable, played by Lisa Bonet, as she navigated life at Hillman. Once Bonet left after the first season, the show focused more broadly on the HBCU experience and introduced a diverse group of characters.

The show has been a fan favorite for nearly four decades. It inspired generations of students to attend HBCUs across the country, thus having a long-lasting cultural impact.

Last year, to celebrate the show’s 35th anniversary, the cast went on a 10-city HBCU tour. The tour first visited the AUC (Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta, and Morris Brown) and Howard University. But due to the tour’s initial success, it was extended into this year, kicking off at Bowie State University in October.

Darryl M. Bell, who played Ronald Johnson, told PEOPLE in an interview last year what tour life was like and the show’s impact.

“There's also this enduring, evergreen portrayal of issues that matter to students,” he continues. “So, whether it's the stress of classes, whether it's how to pay for school, whether it's student protests, you know, all of these things still matter. These are all issues that resonate with kids today.”

“We all thought it would be really successful, but the response has truly been overwhelming,” Bell adds.