Kenneth Branagh is back with the curled mustache for another Agatha Christie-Hercule Poirot mystery in A Haunting in Venice. A new trailer was unveiled on April 26 and we’ll catch you up on all you need to know about the latest adaptation from Branagh.

The first two films in the franchise — Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile — grossed over $480 million worldwide. A Haunting in Venice hopes to recapture the magic of the first (which grossed $352 million of that total).

Release date

A Haunting in Venice is scheduled to be released on September 15, 2023, by 20th Century Studios.

Who’s in it?

Kenneth Branagh once again leads the film as Hercule Poirot. Like the previous two films in this series, A Haunting in Venice features an all-star cast including Kyle Allen; Camille Cottin; Jamie Dornan; Tina Fey; Jude Hill (who starred in Branagh’s Academy Award-winning film Belfast); Kelly Reilly; Michelle Yeoh; Emma Laird; Riccardo Scamarcio; and Ali Khan.

What’s it about?

Just when Poirot thought he was out, he gets pulled right back in. In A Haunting in Venice, Poirot is living the retired life but gets roped back in when a séance goes wrong. The film is based on Agatha Christie’s Hallowe’en Party novel.

First trailer

As noted, the first trailer for A Haunting in Venice has been revealed. It opens with Fey’s Ariadne Oliver saying, “Everyone who ever lived here falls victim to some tragedy, like her daughter a year ago,” presumably talking about Rowena Drake (Kelly Reilly) as her voice takes over and she says, “My daughter was my whole life. To hear her voice again, I’d give all I have.”

The trailer then cuts to a bunch of eery vignettes from people in masks, to shaky camera shots of people sitting at a table. Michelle Yeoh’s character even leads some sort of ritual. If it wasn’t clear by now, Branagh’s latest is a far cry in tone from the likes of Murder on the Orient Express or the often sunny Death on the Nile. Even Poirot encounters a ghost while in a bathroom.

