Kendall is a multi-media journalist and editor who is overly passionate about all sports (to his wife's dismay). He writes and edits for ClutchPoints as well as FantasyPros having worked in sports entertainment for over a decade. He also hosts Lay the Points Podcast, a sports gambling podcast.

The 95th Academy Awards were held Sunday night in Hollywood, California. It was a banner night at The Oscars for the film Everything Everywhere All At Once. The movie entered the night nominated for 11 nominations and ultimately captured seven awards, including Best Picture. But that wasn’t the only major category won, as Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress.

Moments before the movie earned the top prize, Yeoh made history. She became just the second woman of color ever to win Best Actress in the 95-year history. She joined Halle Berry with that distinction. The two women shared a brief moment, hugging as Berry handed her the award.

here’s Halle Berry tearfully presenting Michelle Yeoh her Best Actress Oscar. they’re the only two women of color to win the award in 95 years pic.twitter.com/nsM2qFCA1l — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

That also makes Yeoh the first Asian woman to win The Oscar for the highest achievement in acting for women.

During her speech, Yeoh was overcome with emotion. She talked about dreams coming true, and that this moment was proof. She then delivered an amazing, inspirational message to women everywhere.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“And ladies, do not ever let anyone tell you that you are past your prime,” Yeoh said.

In Hollywood, there is a perception that as women age, their relevance fades. Michelle Yeoh is living proof that that does not have to be the case. She is a fantastic actress and has been for a very long time.

She was best known for her roles in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Tomorrow Never Dies and more recently Crazy Rich Asians. But Yeoh took this role to a new level.

Everything Everywhere All at Once also won Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Editing and Best Original Screenplay.