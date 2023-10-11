A new trailer for A24's Von Erich brothers biopic, The Iron Claw, has dropped. It shows Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and more in action.

“Ever since I was a child, people said my family was cursed,” Kevin Von Erich (Efron) says at the beginning of the trailer as he's shown running the ropes. “Mom tried to protect us with God. Pop tried to protect us with wrestling. He said if we were the toughest, the strongest, nothing could ever hurt us. I believed him — we all did.”

The trailer then shows Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany) asking his favorite son, Kerry (White), to “join his brothers in the ring,” which he gladly accepts. Just like a wrestling card, Fritz has his favorites (“Kerry's my favorite, then Kev[in], then David (Harris Dickinson), then Mike (Stanley Simons), but the rankings can always change.”)

Upon Pam Adkisson (Lily James) asking what the Von Erich brothers like to do together, The Iron Claw trailer shows them in the ring facing off with another trio. The brothers are then seen delivering promos, partying, and attending weddings. While the brothers are great, tensions rise as the pressure builds from Fritz, and drama ensues.

At the end of The Iron Claw trailer, Aaron Dean Eisenberg can be seen as Ric Flair in a blink-or-you'll-miss-it moment.

Sean Durkin directed The Iron Claw for A24, who also serve as one of four production companies (along with BBC Film, Access Entertainment, and House Productions).

Zac Efron and The Bear star Jeremy Allen White lead The Iron Claw. Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness), Stanley Simons, Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany, and Lily James also star in the film. Real-life pro wrestlers including AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), Cavo Guerrero Jr., and Ryan Nemeth also appear in the film.

https://youtu.be/8KVsaoveTbw

The Iron Claw will be released on December 22.