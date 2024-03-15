Aaron Donald announced that he is officially riding off into the sunset and retiring from the NFL. Donald's career will go down as one of the best ever and certainly the most dominant interior lineman in NFL history. Just take a look at his Pro Football Reference page. But what do we know about his wife, Erica Donald?
On the field, No. 99 was a Pro Bowler every year in his career, an eight-time All-Pro, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and the heart and soul of a Rams team that was bad when he arrived, moved locations, and returned to prominence throughout his time with the organization. He never played less than 11 games in a season, failing to play in 16 games just twice in his ten-year career.
Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love. 🍾🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/edGxkUYdLz
— AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 15, 2024
He's earned his rest and time with his family in retirement. But who is that family?
Donald's accolades and huge presence throughout the league have always gathered attention. But the man himself is private and doesn't draw much attention to his personal life. He is married and has four kids, two of whom are with his wife and two from an earlier relationship. Here's more information about Donald's family life, starting with his wife Erica.
Aaron Donald's wife Erica Donald
Erica Donald (formerly Erica Sherman) met Aaron early in his career. She began working with the then-St. Louis Rams in 2015, a year after Donald was drafted.
She went to school for mass communication and public relations at LSU and has been in sports ever since. She's even worked for Donda Sports, the agency Donald signed with to represent him in 2022 (before leaving).
Aaron and Erica Dnald have been together for around four or five years. Because of how private they are, we don't know the exact timeline for their relationship, but we know they got together around 2019, engaged in 2020, and married in 2020 or 2021.
The couple share two children together, as well as two from Donald's previous relationship. The couple announced that they were expecting their second kid together last offseason, and Donald cited spending more time with his with his family as something he was looking forward to in retirement.
Aaron Donald's ex-girlfriend Jaelynn Blakey
As mentioned previously, Donald has four kids, two from his marriage and two from his previous relationship. His previous relationship appears to have originated back in high school. Donald and Jaelynn Blakey grew up together in Western Pennsylvania and had two children in 2013 and 2016.
The two appear to remain on good terms. However, as private as Donald is with his personal life, Blakey is even more so. Very little public information is available about Blakey, especially now that she is no longer dating an incredibly famous professional athlete.