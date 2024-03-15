The Los Angeles Rams are going through some changes this offseason. Especially now after superstar defensive tackle, Aaron Donald, announced he's retiring from the NFL.
After 10 years in the league, Donald is calling it a career. He shared a heartfelt message on social media to announce his retirement.
“Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love.”
