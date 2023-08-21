New York Yankees franchise man Aaron Judge just became to latest member to sign with Jordan brand and join an elite roster of athletes across all sports. Judge has been a supporter of Jordan Brand for years now and often rocks Jordan cleats during games. As their newest athlete, Judge received his first official pair of PE (player exclusive) Air Jordan 1 Low cleats. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Aaron Judge rang in the new contract with a full photoshoot and even posed with the Jumpman himself. Shortly after, Jordan Designer Ryan Smith unveiled the pair on social media and spoke about what went into making the shoe.

Aaron Judge’s first @Jumpman23 PE is the “Double Gum” Air Jordan 1 Low, inspired by his in-game bubblegum ritual. 🍬 pic.twitter.com/LBrxXgSC5i — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) August 18, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The cleats take the shape of an Air Jordan 1 low, which have become popular cleat options for Major League players. This pair is clearly inspired by the tubs of bubble gum in the dugouts and pay homage to an in-game ritual that's unique to Judge himself. Ryan Smith detailed the inspiration in an Instagram post.

“Let’s play a game. Pop 2 pieces of gum at the top of the first inning; get a hit, keep your gum. Strike out, and you have to refresh, and pop 2 new pieces. Goal at the end of the game is to have an old tough piece of gum. That’s how you know you’ve played well, it’s a game inside a game.

A story Aaron Judge shared with us our first meeting. These PE’s are a nod to Judge’s competitive spirit.”

While there's no word on whether these will be releasing to the public, it's safe to say this edition may be exclusive to the Judge himself. With Aaron Judge signing such a massive deal, we could see an influx of MLB players signing big sneaker contracts and bringing some heat to the diamond.