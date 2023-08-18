Jordan's going all-out with their recent signings. A few days ago, the Jordan Brand announced that Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is now part of their brand. After snagging the MVP finalist, they finally have their MVP. New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge is now joining Jordan as well. and he announced it in style, per Nice Kicks.

Aaron Judge recreated Michael Jordan’s 6 Rings portrait to announce his signing with @Jumpman23 🔥⚾️ pic.twitter.com/JE6w2R3ZOa — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 18, 2023

Well, there's one distinct difference between the two pictures. One of the biggest allures of Jordan's iconic pictures is that he's wearing the six rings he's won in his career. In contrast, Judge has no championship rings. That's not for lack of trying: the Yankees star has been one of the best, if not the best player in baseball. Still, there's a good chance that Judge will end up with a couple of rings in his career.

That ring likely won't be coming this year, though. Despite Judge's best efforts, the Yankees have struggled to make headway in the brutality of the American League. Even in their own division, New York is struggling to keep up with the torrid pace. With some time left before the end of the season, a Wild Card spot still seems like a possibility.

As for Judge himself, the star has taken a step back from last season. That's to be expected, though: the Yankees star had arguably the greatest season a hitter has ever had in the American League. He broke Roger Maris' record for most home runs, and was the only thing keeping New York alive last season. Still, Judge is still playing at an elite level this season.