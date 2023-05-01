April 24 marked the end of an era for the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers, who spent 18 years with the team and 15 as its starting quarterback, was officially traded to the New York Jets, much like Brett Favre before him. Although rumors of Rodgers’ departure have been around for months if not years, it’s still somewhat surreal to see it actually happen.

Regardless, Rodgers will go down as a legend in Green Bay. In his time with the Packers, Rodgers completed 65.7% of his passes for 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns in the regular season. He also earned 10 Pro-Bowl selections, four league MVPs and holds several franchise records.

To celebrate Rodgers’ time with the Packers, it feels appropriate to rank his best moments with the team. Narrowing this list down to just five moments is very difficult, and it could easily be just as long. However, these five moments stand out just above the rest.

Without further ado, let’s get into the list.

5. Run the table

The 2016 season got off to a rocky start for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. A four-game losing streak dropped them to 4-6 on the season, putting them in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008, Rodgers’ first as a starter. After a 42-24 loss to Washington in Week 11, though, Rodgers said the magic words, “I feel like we can run the table, I really do,” per ESPN.

Lo and behold, Green Bay ran the table and won its final six games, with the final three coming against divisional opponents. The Packers finished the regular season with a 10-6 record and another NFC North title. They even continued that momentum into the playoffs, but that’s a story for later.

4. Miracle in Motown

With how dominant he has been over the years, it’s no surprise that NFC North fans grew to despise Aaron Rodgers. That includes the Detroit Lions, who Rodgers finished his Packers’ tenure with an 18-8 record against. Despite all the heartbreak Rodgers has caused Detroit fans, this one play in Week 13 of the 2015 season probably hurts the most.

The Lions, who already beat the Packers at Lambeau Field weeks earlier, were in control with a 20-0 lead early in the second half. Then the Packers started to come back, scoring 14 points in quick succession to cut the lead to six. After a couple more scores, the Lions led 23-21 with just six seconds remaining.

Green Bay attempted a lateral play in the dying seconds, which Detroit snuffed out to end the game, or so the Lions thought. Detroit’s Devin Taylor received a controversial face-mask penalty for his tackle on Aaron Rodgers, giving the Packers an untimed down from their 39-yard line. The Packers then attempted a Hail Mary, and Rodgers launched an absolute rocket to tight end Richard Rodgers II to give the Packers a walk-off 27-23 win. This play, dubbed the Miracle in Motown by Jim Nantz, even won an ESPY for the best play that year.

3. Rodgers finds Cobb to beat Bears, win NFC North

If there’s one fanbase that hates Aaron Rodgers more than any other, it’s probably that of the Chicago Bears. The quarterback tormented the Bears for years, owning a 24-5 record against them as a Packer. When Rodgers told Bears fans he still owned them in 2021, it’s hard to say he was wrong.

Of all the painful memories Bears fans have of Rodgers, nothing hurts more than the regular season finale in 2013. For context, Rodgers broke his collarbone in the previous meeting between these teams, a 27-20 road win for Chicago in Week 9. The Packers struggled without their star quarterback, but won just enough to stay in contention for the NFC North. This made their Week 17 game against the Bears a winner-take-all, and Rodgers returned just in time.

This game was a close one, with neither team gaining a decisive lead. The Packers trailed 28-27 with 43 seconds remaining, facing a 4th and 8 with the game on the line. The Bears brought the blitz, but Rodgers escaped and found receiver Randall Cobb wide open for the go-ahead score. Green Bay’s defense held off a last-minute Chicago push, winning the Packers the game and the division.

2. Rodgers finds Cook to upset Cowboys in the playoffs

Now we travel back to 2016, just after the Packers ran the table to make the playoffs. They made quick work of the New York Giants in a 38-13 win in the Wild Card Round, with Rodgers passing for 362 yards and four touchdowns. This set up a road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, the top seed in the NFC.

The Packers were in control for much of the game, taking a 28-13 lead into the fourth quarter. However, the Cowboys scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to tie the game with just over four minutes remaining. Green Bay then kicked a go-ahead field goal with 1:33 left, which Dallas matched nearly a minute later. Then, Rodgers had 35 seconds to make magic happen, and he did.

Facing a 3rd and 20, Rodgers found tight end Jared Cook alone on the sideline. Cook made a sliding catch, which was confirmed after review, bringing Green Bay to Dallas’ 33-yard line. Mason Crosby then nailed the game-winning kick, giving the Packers a massive upset.

1. Aaron Rodgers lifts Packers to Super Bowl XLV victory, wins game MVP

Really, what else could it be? Super Bowl XLV may not be the most dramatic moment of Rodgers’ career, but it is without a doubt the greatest one.

This was only Rodgers’ third season as a starter, and as the NFC’s No. 6 seed, the Packers didn’t have many picking them to win it all. However, they shockingly beat the top three seeds, the Eagles, Falcons and Bears, on the road to make the Super Bowl. There, they met the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had just won the big game two years earlier.

Green Bay started the game strong, jumping out to a 21-3 lead late in the first half. Pittsburgh came back and eventually cut the lead to three, but the Packers held on for a 31-25 victory. After completing 24 of 29 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns, Rodgers won Super Bowl MVP.

Now, Jets fans are hoping Rodgers can bring their team to similar heights.