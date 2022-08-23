Aaron Rodgers’ reported friendship with Romeo Doubs could be a fantasy football game changer

Fantasy football fans better watch out. It looks like Romeo Doubs could be a dream pick in the late rounds amid his rise with the Green Bay Packers and growing friendship with Aaron Rodgers.

With Davante Adams gone, Rodgers is searching for his next top target in Green Bay. While Doubs is only a rookie and has a ton of work to do, it appears he is working on his chemistry with the superstar QB.

According to reports, Rodgers and Doubs are spending a lot of time together, even eating lunch one-on-one.

Aaron Rodgers and Romeo Doubs are lunch buddies pic.twitter.com/yLXmXH2qER — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 23, 2022

Sure having lunch together doesn’t say anything about the way they play. However, it is a significant indication of their relationship, which should only help them develop that strong connection on the field.

It is also worth noting that Aaron Rodgers has high praises of his rookie wideout, recently highlighting how much potential he sees on Romeo Doubs.

“I think the standard for him is not going to be maybe the standard for a normal rookie that we’ve had here in the past four to five years. He’s going to be expected to play based on his performance so far in camp. So we’ve got to hold him to a standard that I know he’s capable of reaching,” Rodgers shared.

Doubs is rising in the eyes of fantasy football managers, but he is largely expected to be picked in the latter rounds. But if he is improving his connection with Rodgers, don’t be surprised if some take a risk at him in the earlier rounds.