Amid reports that the Green Bay Packers have had their fill of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and are willing to go with Jordan Love in the upcoming 2023 season, the Raiders would appear to be one of the teams that have a great interest in the quarterback.

However, a report from NFL insider Peter King indicates that the Raiders are not looking to sign the aging Rodgers and pencil him in as a short-term signal-caller.

The Raiders have the No. 7 pick in the draft, and selecting a quarterback with that pick or moving up in the Draft would seem to be a priority for the team.

The Raiders are one of four teams inside the top 10 of the draft that need quarterbacks. According to King’s reports, the Texans (No. 2), the Colts (No. 4), the Raiders (No. 7) and the Panthers (No. 9) are all more interested in drafting a quarterback than signing a veteran like Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr to fill in for a year or two.

If King’s assessment is correct, it could put the Chicago Bears in an advantageous position. Chicago has the No. 1 pick in the Draft and the Bears appear to have their quarterback for the present and foreseeable future in Justin Fields.

If the Bears are truly happy with Fields, they should be able to command an excellent return for the top pick in the Draft.

The 39-year-old Rodgers struggled in the 2022 season with the Packers, as he battled injuries and compiled a 26-12 TD to interception ratio. His ratio in the 2021 season was 37 to 4.