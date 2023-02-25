ESPN analyst and commentator Stephen A Smith didn’t hold back as he went off and criticized all the drama surrounding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers recently finished his highly publicized darkness retreat and is now expected to make a decision about his future soon. There have been a lot of questions about what he’s going to do, whether he would retire or not and if he would stay in Green Bay or leave the Packers should he opt to continue playing.

Amid all the buzz Rodgers has created, though, Stephen A is not one bit happy about it. As the whole world awaits the Packers QB’s decision, Smith couldn’t help but point out how Rodgers seems to be more focused on sparking issues rather than focusing on winning.

“I have no interest in seeing Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show, because Aaron Rodgers just keeps talking, talking, talking, instead of winning, winning, winning,” Smith said, referencing Rodgers’ plan to appear on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday following his darkness retreat (via Awful Announcing).

It’s easy to see why Stephen A Smith is frustrated, though. Aaron Rodgers said after their season ended that he won’t be making things difficult for the Packers, but it has been two weeks since the Super Bowl ended and he has yet to make a decision.

Not to mention that Tom Brady has already retired despite the fact that he had to play in the postseason, while Rodgers still can’t make up his mind despite having more time after their failure to make it to the postseason.

Of course it’s an entirely different process for Rodgers, but to be fair to Stephen A Smith, the Packers star could have perhaps avoided more drama by staying silent instead of talking and talking.