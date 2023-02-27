The New York Jets are reportedly considering a reunion with quarterback Geno Smith. However, their preference is to acquire either Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr this offseason to be their quarterback in 2023.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Jets are exploring the possibility of pursuing Smith, who resurrected his career with the Seattle Seahawks this season. This is the first time it’s been reported by a credible NFL insider that the Jets may want to reunite with Smith, whom they selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft and was their starting QB for two seasons and backup for two more.

Update: The #Jets are exploring all options at QB, including bringing back Geno Smith to take over as the starter, per @AlbertBreer They're also looking at veterans such as Daniel Jones, Ryan Tannehill and Jimmy Garoppolo in addition to Rodgers and Carrhttps://t.co/zzNu71D18z pic.twitter.com/UygP1DjkMW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 27, 2023

Smith earned Pro Bowl honors in 2022, leading the Seahawks to a 9-8 record. The 32-year-old took over after Russell Wilson departed for the Denver Broncos and proceeded to lead the league with a 69.8 completion percentage and record an NFL career-high 30 touchdown passes.

While a Smith reunion is an intriguing subplot, Breer stated that the Jets won’t make a move this offseason until they know what Rodgers’ plans are and if he’d be fully committed to the Jets, should they try to acquire him.

“As for the Jets, it seems clear that Rodgers (under the right circumstances) would be their first choice, but this isn’t an Aaron-or-bust situation,” Breer said.

Carr, who had very positive meetings with the Jets two weekends ago, is also very much in the mix. However, both sides understand the other is going to take their time before any decisions are made.

“The Jets know that Carr, analytical as can be in how he’s treating his first foray into free agency, is going to visit with other teams and consider all his options,” Breer reported. “And the Jets, I’m told, let Carr know that they’ll be methodically surveying what’s out there at quarterback.”

Breer also reported that the Jets are leaving no stone unturned to find a veteran replacement for Zach Wilson. That means Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill and even New York Giants free agent QB Daniel Jones are also being considered by the Jets.