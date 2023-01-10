By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

Following yet another lackluster season, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers may finally be prepared to go their separate ways.

Just one season after signing a contract extension, Rodgers and the Packers failed to make the postseason.

Following a Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions, the Packers were eliminated from postseason contention. They finished the season with an 8-9 record, and the third spot in the NFC North. This marks just the first time that the Packers did not earn a trip to the postseason in four seasons.

Led by Aaron Rodgers, expectations were sky-high for the Packers in 2022. Following three straight 13-win seasons, many thought that this Packers team would once again make a run. Instead, a five-game losing streak and a lack of consistency have again put this team in a tough spot.

On paper, this roster was riddled with talent. Even with the decision to trade Davante Adams, the Packers added two young wide receivers in Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. They joined an offense that already had a strong backfield in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. But injuries and a lack of being on the same page often held this unit back.

Even with struggles on the offensive side of the ball, Aaron Rodgers was able to once again deliver a strong campaign. He finished the 2022 season throwing for 3,695 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Rodgers did have a fair share of struggles this season. His 12 interceptions marked his first double-digit interceptions season since 2010.

But many of the things that have made Rodgers stand out throughout his career were still there. And he still can impact a team in a big way. For a team looking to make a Super Bowl run, Rodgers could be an intriguing option. And several teams around the NFL could be a perfect fit for the four-time MVP.

Here are two teams that should go all in and trade for Aaron Rodgers

2. New York Jets

The New York Jets have quietly assembled a roster full of talent on both sides of the ball. The defense looked to be among the best young units in the NFL this season. Led by rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner, and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, they have already managed to solidify themselves as a threat. With other young playmakers in D.J. Reed, Carl Lawson, and Jermaine Johnson, this group is still on a path to being better.

The offense is also full of young talent. A wide receiving room of Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, and Corey Davis, and a backfield unit of Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, and James Robinson could make this one of the deepest offenses in the NFL.

This Jets offensive line is also full of young talent. They have shown potential and look to be even better in 2023.

With a rotating quarterback room of Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco, this team still finished the season with a 7-10 record.

Adding a quarterback of Aaron Rodgers caliber would instantly make this team a threat.

Throughout the entire season, the Jets showed potential. But lackluster quarterback play kept this unit from playing to their potential. With Rodgers in the mix, this wouldn’t be the case anymore. A player of his caliber could bring out the best in this team. And it could put the Jets in Super Bowl contention faster than anyone around the NFL thought.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

The Derek Carr-led Las Vegas Raiders had high hopes for the 2022 season. After trading for former Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, this team looked ready to compete on paper. This offense had several elite options along with Adams, including running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Darren Waller, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow,

Instead, even with a solid group of offensive weapons, the Raiders failed to live up to expectations. Ultimately, they finished the 2022 campaign with a 6-11 record and in third place in the AFC West.

With their struggles, the Raiders eventually opted to sideline quarterback Derek Carr. With Carr now likely to find a new home next season, it could open the door for Aaron Rodgers to head to Las Vegas.

Rodgers heading to Las Vegas would not only keep this Raiders offense competitive, but it would also reunite one of the greatest QB-WR duos of all time.

During their time together in Green Bay, Rodgers and Adams dominated opposing defenses on a weekly basis. With both of them still playing at an elite level, this could be the case once again.

The Raiders are built to win now. With the roster that they have assembled, they could make a run in a deep AFC. Rodgers could be the perfect addition to this already-talented team.