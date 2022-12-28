By Tim Crean · 4 min read

Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.

4. New Orleans Saints

The Saints haven’t found a QB to replace Drew Brees yet, and a combination of Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, Ian Book, and Andy Dalton hasn’t worked the past two seasons. The team also traded its 2023 first-round pick last season, so a young franchise QB isn’t walking through that door anytime soon.

There are some solid weapons in the offense, too. Alvin Kamara can be a top-three NFL back, and last year’s first-rounder, WR Chris Olave, looks like a star in the making. Plus, the NFC South might be the worst division in the NFL in a long time, and if it loses Tom Brady next season, it could be even worse.

With a wide-open division, offensive weapons, a solid defense, and a need at QB, the Saints are an excellent Derek Carr destination. This move may not make them a Super Bowl contender, but it could put them back in the playoffs next season.

3. Tennessee Titans

With decent QB play the last three seasons from Ryan Tannehill, the Titans have come oh so close to making the Big Game. With Tannehill injured and declining this season, the Titans are a borderline playoff team at best.

If you chalk up this season to poor QB play, a down year for Derrick Henry, and a tough schedule, the Titans may be a veteran QB away from getting right back to the top of the AFC heap. Carr as the Tennessee QB could do this next season.

The next Derek Carr destination could be great if it is a team that relies on running and defense and only asks Carr to manage the game most times and pull a few fourth-quarter comebacks out from time to time. This is the formula Mike Vrabel has used for years and is one Carr could make better.

2. Washington Commanders

There is a chance that the Commanders make the playoffs in 2022. But if they do, it will be mostly in spite of Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz, not because of them.

The team has a solid receiving duo in Terry McLaurin and rookie Jahan Dotson, an excellent RB pair in Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson, and a promising defense that could be among the best next season when Chase Young fully recovers from his knee injury.

Ron Rivera’s bunch has been best with Heinicke this season, and at his core, Heinicke is a little like Derek Carr Lite. The Raiders QB isn’t as mobile as he used to be, but he’s better than Carson Wentz and Heinicke from a throwing perspective, so he could make the Commanders better with a solid veteran performance in 2023.

1. New York Jets

Speaking of teams that have incredible infrastructures and just need a little more from their QB to be really good, let’s talk about the Jets. New York has gotten some terrible quarterback play from a washed-up Joe Flacco, some even worse performances from a never-was Zach Wilson, and some scrappy but inconsistent play from Mike White.

Despite all that, the 2022 Jets are 7-8 and in the playoff hunt because of the job Robert Saleh and his staff have done rebuilding the defense and the non-QB pieces of the offense. And the arrow is pointing up as the Jets likely have the Offensive (WR Garrett Wilson) and Defensive (CB Sauce Gardner) NFL Rookies of the Year in 2022.

Just having a quarterback that the team doesn’t hate could be a step up for the Jets in 2023. And, like these other Derek Car destinations, Gang Green has an impressive defense and an above-average running game (once rookie Breece Hall comes back next season).

Carr as a Jet — if the team doesn’t trade for Aaron Rodgers or sign Tom Brady this offseason — could take the team from a borderline playoff team to a true Super Bowl contender.